The North Sand Mountain girls basketball team prevailed in a clash with a Jackson County rival Friday night.
NSM had three players score in double figures and the Bison totaled 25 steals during an 87-64 win over North Jackson in Stevenson Friday night.
NSM (4-1) led 27-16, 48-33 and 76-52 at the quarter breaks.
Kayden Reyes posted a double-double of 31 points and 11 steals and also dished out six assists for the Bison while Ashley Shrader had 17 points and eight rebounds and Rylee Reyes had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Also for NSM, Kolbie Bobo recorded seven points and eight rebounds, Kam Patterson had six points and six steal, Ella Spurgin had six points, Madison Renfro had four points and two assists, Raygan Weldon had two points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals and Abby Shaffer had one point and five rebounds.
North Jackson (0-2) had three players score in double figures, with Calena Coffey scoring 17 points, Peyton Hill netting 15 and Sarah Kate Garner adding 11. The Chiefs also got six points each from Camryn Case, Casia Coffey and Abby Guess and four from Avery Wynne.
Woodville 55, Crossville 28 — At Woodville, Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 31 to make certain the Panthers picked up a win Friday afternoon over visiting Class 5A Crossville.
Woodville (3-1) led 14-0 after one quarter but saw Crossville trim the Panthers’ lead to 22-14 at halftime. Woodville upped its lead to 36-22 after three quarters, and Sirten scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers close out the victory.
Kallie Brown added 10 points and Lannah Grace Beard and seven points for the Panthers while Anna Robertson added five and Karlee Hutchens had two.
Section 44, Whitesburg Christian 24 — At Huntsville, the Lions built a double-digit lead after one quarter en route to the win Friday night over a fellow Class 2A team.
Section (2-3) enjoyed a 14-3 lead after one quarter before extending its advantage to 23-7 at halftime and 34-15 after three quarters.
Millie Gentry scored a team-high 10 points for the Lions, who got five each London Robertson, Lluvia Soria and Taegan Whitmire, four each from Karlie Hancock and Alli Romans and three from Kaelyn Browning.
Boys
NSM 84, North Jackson 27 — At Stevenson, visiting North Sand Mountain scorched the nets for 62 first-half points in the Bison’s win over its county rival.
NSM (2-0) raced in front 25-9 after one quarter before leading 62-14 at halftime and 81-20 after three quarters.
Ten different Bison scored points, led by Chandler Sullivan’s 19. Brody Helton scored 14 points, Nyle Poore netted 12 and Konner Brown added 11 for NSM, which also got six each from Brady Anderson, Jack Johnson and Landon Keller, four from Kaden Brown and three each from Kade Davis and Andrew Palmer.
Malachi Potter scored nine points and Cadelle McDonald added six for North Jackson (1-1), which also got four from Tyler Brown, three from Jonathan Linderman, two each from Jayden Eakin and Jay Yates and one from CJ Gulley.
Crossville 38, Woodville 35 — At Woodville, Class 5A Crossville edged the Panthers Friday afternoon.
Woodville (2-2) led 10-8 after one quarter and 18-16 at halftime before the Lions moved in front 27-24 entering the fourth.
Sam Peek scored 10 points and Trey Stone added eight for the Panthers, who also got seven from Damien Benson, six from Wyatt Hutchens and two each from Mason Jones and Ronald Clark.
Whitesburg Christian 69, Section 57 — At Huntsville, host Whitesburg Christian defeated Section (0-5) Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.