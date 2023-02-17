Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton has found his college basketball home.
The four-year varsity player has committed to play collegiately at the University of Montevallo. Sexton announced his commitment on WWIC’s postgame show following Scottsboro’s sub-regional win over Boaz.
“Excited to announce I’ll be playing the University of Montevallo for next four years. I’m excited to go down there and work with (head) coach (Anthony) Komara and (assistant) coach Byron Mincey. It’s going to be a great four years,” Sexton said. “We went down there last week. (They) had asked us to come for a visit, hinting they were going to offer. From the time I stepped in the gym, I knew it might be a good fit. They told me that I can be really big help to their team.”
Sexton also held an offer from Snead State Community College. During his career thus far, Sexton has helped Scottsboro win 92 games, win three area titles, make three regional appearances and one state tournament appearance during his career. He moved into No. 3 on Scottsboro’s all-time scoring list during Tuesday’s win and entered Fridays’ regional semifinal game needing only 11 points to pass Wendall “Chick” Nix for second on the all-time list.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell of Sexton. “He’s worked his tail off for a number of years, since the was probably four or five, and he’s stayed in the gym and its paid off for him in a big way. He’s one of the best that’s come through here in basketball, but he’s an even better kid. He’s a joy to coach and great leader. Just so proud of him. Selfless kid, understands life, has a great head on his shoulder, (come from a) great family. I told (Montevallo’s coach) he’s getting a great one.”
