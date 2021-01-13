The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball program’s recent struggles at Arab ended Friday night.
The Wildcats went on the road and edged Class 6A Area 15 rival Arab 82-75 in double overtime to end a five-game losing streak at AHS.
Scottsboro’s last win at Arab came in 2016.
Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell praised his team for overcoming “double-overtime, on the road, bad foul trouble,” he said. “Can’t say enough about our kids. Great team effort. Proud of our kids. We did enough at the end and made enough free throws down the stretch.”
Scottsboro (12-3, 1-1) trailed 13-12 after one quarter but was in front 29-27 at halftime and 53-48 after three quarters. Arab (3-8, 0-2) led 62-60 late in the fourth quarter, but BJ Harris’ steal and bucket tied with a half-minute remaining sent the game to overtime. A Harris basket with 27 seconds left tied the game at 69-all to send the game into double overtime.
In the second overtime period, Tyson Sexton’s 3-pointer and Seth Whitmire’s basket gave Scottsboro a 74-72 lead, and JaVaris Branford and Harris sank four three throws each over the final 1:20 to close out the victory for the Wildcats.
Harris scored a game-high 26 points for Scottsboro while Sexton hit six 3-pointers to close with 18 points. Parker Bell netted 11 points for the Wildcats while Branford had 10, Whitmire had nine and Jordan Davis had six. Darian Lusk scored 21 points, Will Cavander added 18 and Wes Johnson had 11 for Arab.
— Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM contributed to this report.
Woodville 64, Valley Head 46 — At Woodville, the Panthers used a big fourth quarter to remain undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play.
Woodville (8-3, 5-0) trailed 11-10 after one quarter and led 20-19 at halftime before the game was tied 37-all after three quarters. The Panthers dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Valley Head 27-9 in the final period.
Jackson Peek scored a game-high 29 points for Woodville, which also got 14 from Caleb Dolberry, 12 from Garrett Copeland, five from Damien Benson and four from Trey Stone. Eian Bain and Chandler Johnson scored 16 and 13 points respectively for Valley Head.
Pisgah 90, Ider 65 — At Ider, the visiting Eagles built a double-digit lead in the first quarter on the way to sweeping its regular-season Class 2A Area 15 series with Ider.
Pisgah (4-6, 2-2) led 29-14 at halftime and 45-34 at halftime before stretching its lead to 71-52 after three quarters.
Brody Parker led four Eagles in double figures with 22 points. Pisgah also got 19 points from Miles Holcomb, 18 from Jacob Hendricks, 14 from Zach Cornelison and nine from Parker Law.
Austin Shirley scored 20 points, Hunter Robinson netted 15 and Drake Whisenant added 13 for Ider (5-12, 0-3).
Skyline 73, Cedar Bluff 38 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings cruised to a Homecoming win over Class 1A Area 13 foe Cedar Bluff.
Skyline led 23-6, 51-28 and 69-31 at the quarter breaks.
Weston Avans led the Vikings with 28 points while Curtis Knopps 14, Chase Bickers nine, Jaylon Clements and Camden Gilliam seven each and Logan Evans five. Bucky Leek scored 14 points for Cedar Bluff (4-11, 2-4).
Madison County 56, North Jackson 49 — At Gurley, the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter rally attempt came up short in a Class 4A Area 14 contest.
North Jackson (4-7, 0-3) trailed 13-12 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime before Madison County stretched its advantage to 44-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Preston Miller led North Jackson with 14 points while Brady Cunningham had 12 and Akilan Summers had nine.
Saturday
NSM 110, Dade County (Ga.) 58 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 4-ranked North Sand Mountain scored 71 first-half points on the way to a convincing win over its state-line rival.
NSM (12-4) raced out to a 31-9 lead after one quarter before taking a 71-35 halftime lead. The Bison were in front 96-50 entering the fourth quarter.
Russ Marr scored a game-high 47 points, including 34 in the first half, for NSM. Luke Maples netted 19 points and Derek Bearden added 17 for the Bison, who also got seven points from Noah Helton and six from Kaleb Helton.
Skyline 62, John Carroll 57 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings edged 5A John Carroll for the win.
Skyline led 15-10, 32-27 and 47-41 at the quarter breaks.
Weston Avans scored 25 points for Skyline while Jaylon Clements had 14, Logan Evans 11 and Matt Burton five.
Monday
Skyline 62, Valley Head 25 — At Valley Head, the No. 2-ranked Vikings built a 37-point halftime lead on the way to the convincing Class 1A Area 13 win.
Skyline (13-4, 5-0) led 12-1, 40-3 and 58-21 at the quarter breaks.
Weston Avans scored 17 points and Jaylon Clements netted 10 and Curtis Knopps added nine for the Vikings, who got six points each from Chase Bickers, Matt Burton and Hank Utter, five from Logan Evans and three from Camden Gilliam.
Gavin Bain and Jordan Burt scored six points each for Valley Head (1-13, 1-3).
