The Pisgah High School fishing team reeled in a win to start its 2021 season.
The Eagles won the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s Lake Guntersville Regional Tournament, which was fished out of Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro on Saturday.
Pisgah edged out runner-up East Limestone for the top spot.
Pisgah had two boats place in the Top 10 and four in the Top 25. Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips teamed up for a fourth-place finish with five fishing weighing 15.84 pounds while Madelyn Griffith and Cape Duncan teamed up for a seventh-place finish with four fish weighing 12.24 points. John Osborne and Creed Stewart finished 17th with three fish weighing 8.47 pounds and Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore were 24th with three fish weight 6.79 pounds while Dawson Campbell and Shelbey Campbell were 112th with one fish weighing 1.44. pounds.
NSM duo wins individual title — North Sand Mountain senior Logan Davis and seventh-grader Kade Davis teamed up to win the ASABFA’s individual boat standings title during Saturday’s Lake Guntersville Regional.
The brothers caught five fish weighing in at 21.49 pounds to claim the top spot, which earned them both a 1,000 scholarship.
Their biggest fish was a 6.39-pounder, which was the second largest caught on the day.
Also for NSM, Ella Spurgin and Sadie Sanders finished 68th with one fish weighing 2.49 pounds while Kolten Cooper and Jace Shankles were 97th with one fish weighing 1.80 pounds.
