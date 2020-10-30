The Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team rolled past an in-county foe during the SJHS Tip-Off Tournament.
The Wildcats outscored North Sand Mountain 24-2 in the second half to secure a 48-16 victory Thursday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro led 12-5 after one quarter and 24-14 at halftime before extending its lead to 38-14 after three quarters.
Bree Sexton scored 11 points and Morgan Perkins added 10 for Scottsboro, which also got eight points each from Austin McNeece and Allyson Johnson, give from Madison Allen, four from Anna Claire Crocker and two from Kylee Horan.
Scottsboro 40, Sparkman 9 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats cruised past Sparkman in the SJHS Tip-Off Tournament at Hambrick Hall Thursday night.
Scottsboro led 7-2, 13-6 and 25-7 at the quarter breaks.
Tatum Shelton led the Wildcats with 11 points while Grace White netted eight, Ella White seven, Ava Grace Long four, Lydia Bell three and Tess Griggs and Abigail Shelton two each.
Tuesday
Macedonia 35, Section 10 — At Macedonia, the Warriors used a strong start to propel them to a win over Section on Tuesday.
Macedonia built a 16-2 lead after one quarter and was in front 20-6 at halftime and 30-8 after three quarters.
Ava Harper led Macedonia with 16 points while Olivia Allen scored seven points and Zella Johnson netted six. Stormie Little scored four points for Section.
BOYS
Thursday
Rosalie 53, Macedonia 35 — At Rosalie, the Tigers raced out to a 25-3 lead after one quarter and held off visiting Macedonia for the win.
Rosalie led 30-18 at halftime and 41-27 after three quarters.
Levi Horton and Kristian Raines scored 13 points each for Rosalie while Hannah Bates had eight and Legion McCrary had six.
Tyler Green scored nine points for Macedonia while Eli Adams netted eight and Avery Kesler and Devan Wu had six each.
Sparkman 40, Scottsboro 35 — At Scottsboro, Sparkman rallied to defeat the Scottsboro eighth-grade boys team in the SJHS Tip-Off Tournament.
Scottsboro led 7-6, 14-11 and 28-22 at the quarter breaks.
Jake Jones paced the Wildcats with 11 points while Trip Nelson and Evan Petriske had seven each and Tyler Shelton had six.
Tuesday
Section 48, Macedonia 31 — At Macedonia, Section outscored the host Warriors 15-4 in the second quarter to take control en route to the win on Tuesday.
Section led 11-6 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 26-10 at halftime. The Lions led 36-19 after three quarters.
Sam Swinford scored 23 points for Section while Carter Guinn netted seven and Jackson Cooper added five.
Macedonia got 10 points from Avery Kesler, seven from Carson Hancock, six from Noah Haynes and five from Devan Wu
Rosalie 46, Bryant 17 — At Rosalie, the Tigers built a double-digit halftime lead on the way to the win Tuesday night.
Rosalie led 11-5 after one quarter, 26-12 at halftime and 44-14 after three quarters.
Legion McCrary scored 20 points for the Tigers while Levi Horton netted nine and Talan Lang added eight.
Mikey Poss scored 10 points and Dallas Cummins added four for Bryant.
Flat Rock 44, Dutton 21 — At Flat Rock, the Vikings held visiting Dutton scoreless in the fourth quarter to seal the victory on Tuesday.
Flat Rock led 7-5, 21-9 and 32-21 at the quarter breaks before outscored the Tigers 12-0 in the final period.
Taylor Grider and Max Ramirez scored 19 points each for Flat Rock.
Jake Johnson scored six points and Mario Ojeda added five for Dutton.
