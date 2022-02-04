Following a dreadful first half in which his team trailed Pisgah by as many as 25 points, Skyline varsity boys basketball head coach Joey Rowell asked one thing of his Vikings at halftime.
“Pretty soon, it’s going to be win or you go home,” said Rowell referring to the start of the postseason. “That was kind of mentality we talked about at halftime, ‘act like these last 16 minutes is it, lose and you go to the house. Find a way (to win).’”
Despite the odds, the Vikings found a way.
Class 1A No. 7-ranked Skyline erased a 14-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter and claimed an 84-83 comeback win on Weston Avans’ last-second shot Tuesday night at Pisgah High School.
It was the largest comeback for Skyline (19-7) this season and the largest of Rowell’s coaching career.
“It was just unbelievable the fight we had,” he said. “Down like we were, we just battled and battled. It was probably one of the better games I’ve ever been a part of, being down like that and winning by one at the end. Real testament to the guys.”
Pisgah (14-11), which had won both previous meetings with the Vikings this season entering Tuesday’s matchup, made six of its first shots to open up a 17-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. The Eagles ultimately led 30-12 after one quarter before holding its largest lead of 25 on two occasions in the second quarter before leading 55-37 at halftime.
Skyline still trailed 73-59 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Vikings opened the period with a 17-1 run, taking their first lead at 76-74 with 3:47 left in the game following Chase Bickers’ third 3-pointer of the quarter. Four straight points from Bickers had Skyline in front 82-79 with 1:32 remaining, but Jake Hendricks’ 3-pointer tied it at 82-all with 1:16 remaining.
Hendricks sank a free throw to put the Eagles back in front 83-82 with 17.9 seconds remaining, but Avans scored in the post with 3.1 seconds left to give Skyline an 84-83 lead. After a series of timeouts, Pisgah missed 3-pointer from near half-court as time expired.
Bickers scored 13 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter while also finishing with six 3-pointers. Avans closed with 23 points, scoring seven points and the game-winning basket in the fourth quarter. Scott York scored five points during the Vikings’ run to start the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points in all while Jayten Prince scored nine and Logan Evans and Bryant Kennamer had six each.
“Can’t say enough how our guys just battled and battled,” Rowell said. “Clutch shooting by Chase, great job by Weston, everyone did something positive for the team. Just a great team effort.”
Jakob Kirby led Pisgah with a game-high 32 points while Ryan Barrett had 17, Hendricks had 12, Legion McCrary had nine and Mason Holcomb had seven.
