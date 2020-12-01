The Skyline varsity girls basketball team closed a busy Thanksgiving week with a pair of wins.
The Vikings defeated Fyffe 59-53 last Wednesday before romping Hanceville 60-16 on Friday.
Against Hanceville, Skyline (6-1) was in control 16-3, 32-6 and 50-13 at the quarter breaks.
Every Vikings scored at least two points, led by Gracie Rowell’s 10 points. Kaina King followed with nine while Lexie Stucky had eight, Blakely Stucky and Morgan Sanders seven each, Brinlee Potts five, Gracie Stucky and Kenzie Manning four each, Aidan Bellomy three and Audra Bellomy two.
Against Fyffe, Skyline trailed 10-8 after one quarter before leading 26-22 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters.
Manning closed with 16 points and seven steals for the Vikings while Rowell had 13 points, five steals and three assists, Aidan Bellomy had 11 points and four steals, Gracie Stucky had nine points and five assists, Sanders had six points and Blakely Stucky had four.
On Nov. 24, Skyline suffered its first loss in a 70-59 defeat at Sand Rock.
Skyline led 25-19 after one quarter but trailed 32-29 at halftime and 55-45 after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Vikings while Manning had 14 points, Aidan Bellomy had 13 points and three assists, Rowell had 13 points and five rebounds and Sanders had five points.
Katelyn St. Clair scored 28 points for Sand Rock (2-1) while Lanie Henderson had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Haley Grace Lisenbee had 11 points and seven rebounds.
NSM goes 2-2 during holiday week — The North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team posted a 2-2 record during Thanksgiving week games.
The Bison opened their season with a 49-36 loss to Heritage (Georgia). NSM trailed 11-3, 21-17 and 32-25 at the quarter breaks.
Vickie Hassell scored 11 points for NSM while Kolbie Bobo had 10 and Madison Croft and Jesse Weldon had five each.
NSM defeated F.C. Boyd Christian School of McMinnville, Tennessee 79-35. The Bison led 22-12, 51-20 and 65-24 at the quarter breaks. Rylee Reyes led the Bison with 17 points while Weldon had 14, Bobo 13, Hassell 10, Liz Hassell nine and Nady Poore seven.
NSM defeated Gaston 75-15. The Bison led 24-4, 34-11 and 50-14 at the quarter breaks. Weldon led NSM with 14 points while Reyes had 12, Croft 10, Bobo, Liz Hassell and Vickie Hassell eighth each and Gracie Holland five.
The Bison dropped a 59-25 decision to Plainview on Saturday. NSM trailed 18-7, 30-15 and 48-21 at the quarter breaks. Vickie Hassell led NSM with 10 points while Weldon had five and Poore three.
Pisgah splits games at Supreme Courts Classic — At Guntersville, Pisgah went 1-1 in the Supreme Courts Classic last week.
Pisgah (2-2) lost its first game to Class 6A Cullman 65-39. The Eagles trailed 14-11, 33-19 and 55-31 at the quarter breaks. Molly Heard led Pisgah with 10 points while Karlee Holcomb and Lila Kate Wheeler had seven each and Kaitlyn Stephens had five.
The Eagles bounced back to defeat Plainview 58-46. The Eagles led 12-8, 27-20 and 41-31 at the quarter breaks. Holcomb led Pisgah with 13 points while Heard had 11, Kallie Tinker 10 and Wheeler and Bella Bobo nine each.
Section drops games at Battle of the Beach — At Gulf Shores, the Lions finished 0-3 in the Battle of the Beach event.
Section (0-7) opened the event with a 69-29 loss to Class 6A Gulf Shores. Madison Armstrong led the Lions with nine points while Kenleigh Owens and Savannah White had six each.
The Lions then fell 67-25 to Class 7A Foley. Armstrong netted 13 points while White scored eight.
Section closed the event with a 62-35 loss to 7A Fairhope. Armstrong finished with 13 points while Owens had 11 and Ali Sullins had five.
Crossville 47, Woodville 31 — At Woodville, visiting Class 5A Crossville spoiled Hannah Vann’s debut as Woodville varsity girls head coach Monday night.
Woodville (0-1) fell behind 17-2 after one quarter and trailed 34-4 at halftime and 38-17 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten led the Panthers will 11 points while Alexis Brown netted nine, Molly Gifford four, Laci Downey three and Michaela Jones and Kaley Kennamer two each.
Kinsley Henderson scored 16 points and Briseyda Gonzalez added 15 for Crossville (2-3).
