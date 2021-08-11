Section entered the 2020 season with the longest playoff drought among Jackson County high school football teams.
But the Lions ended that drought with a third-place finish in Class 2A Region 7, advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2007.
With the goal of ending the playoff drought met, the Lions have set loftier ones for the 2021 campaign.
“Last year our goal was to make the playoffs. Section hadn’t made the playoffs in 13 years, and we accomplished that. That was a big thing for us. When you accomplish one goal, you work harder to get to that next one. I think accomplishing the first goal gives you excitement and motivation to move forward,” said Chris Hammon, who is entering his third season as Section’s head coach.
“We want to find the playoffs again. I think we can compete for a region championship. I don’t think that’s out of reach. (The) mindset is like anything you do in life, it’s all mental, what you believe and what you put your mind to. If you think you can or can’t, you’re right. So we’ve got to think positive and keep these kids headed in the right direction toward our goals. We’ve got to continue working. You can’t ever best satisfied.”
Hammon and four of his senior players, wide receiver/defensive back Dominik Blair, linebacker Ethan Franks, quarterback Jacob Cooper and running back/defensive back Drake McCutchen, attended the Jackson/DeKalb Football Media Day in Rainsville to discuss the upcoming season.
Section hits the field with an increased roster this fall, up seven players from a year ago.
“We’re glad to see those numbers getting better for us,” Hammon said. “The first year (coaching at Section) we had injuries, had six or seven starters out at one time. Last year towards the end of the season we had four starters get hurt. So I think that depth is going to help us.”
The Lions’ success helped bolster the roster, Hammon said, attracting a number of newcomers to football and others returning after time away from the sport.
“We’ve got some guys out that hadn’t played and had come out and we needed to see if they could play and if they could help us,” Hammon said. “We found some guys (during spring practice and the spring scrimmage with Valley Head) that’s really going to help us. They’re excited about coming out and being part of (the program). Going into that spring, it’s about evaluation and seeing where you fit. Very impressed with them and they’re definitely going to help us.”
Section’s strength is its skill position spots, which are littered with returning starters. The Lions have some starters that are entering their third and fourth seasons in the lineup.
“A big motivation for us is having a lot of guys in the program come back,” Cooper said. “Being older and stronger and faster is motivation to do better. Winning five games last year, we felt like we could’ve won six, seven or eight games. We’re working really hard, trying our best, to do that this year.”
All four players spoke highly of Hammon and lauded his efforts to raise the standards and expectations for Section football.
“When I heard he was coming (to Section) — I played (rec league) soccer for him when I was little — I knew he was going to be a big motivation for us,” said Franks, a four-year starter for the Lions. “Making it to the playoffs really showed how much he’s changed the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.