Champions were crowned in the junior varsity girls and boys, freshmen boys and junior high girls and boys divisions in the Jackson County Basketball Tournament at Section High School on Saturday:
Junior Varsity Girls
Pisgah 40, North Jackson 22 — Top-seeded Pisgah pulled away from third-seeded North Jackson in the fourth quarter to win the junior varsity girls county championship.
Coach Carey Ellison’s Eagles trailed 7-5 after one quarter but led 14-9 at halftime and 23-20 after three quarters before outscoring the Chiefs 17-2 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Ashton Childress scored nine points and MyCaiden Wilborn netted eight for Pisgah, which also got six from Destiny Gann, five each from Jaiden Gibson and Jazelyn Pullen, four from Sarah Grace Gamble, two from Kat Patton and one from Alex Wright.
Brooke Cloud scored eight points and Sheyenne Brown added five for North Jackson while Sheyenne Brown had five, Diayla Andrews and Jazynne Taylor had four each and Kaja Walton had one.
Junior Varsity Boys
Section 36, Pisgah 33 — Third-seeded Section won a thriller over top-seeded Pisgah to claim the junior varsity boys county title.
Coach Zach Hart’s Lions led 12-9 after one quarter but trailed 22-14 at halftime and 26-25 after three quarters. The game was tied late until Koda Moore’s go-ahead 3-pointer for Section in the closing seconds.
Moore finished with 19 points for the Lions while Titus Beaty had seven, Dillan Pope had six and Josh Varner had four.
Caleb Jenkins and Jackson Smalley scored seven points each for Pisgah, which also got five from Jett Jeffery, four from JD Martin, three each from Thomas Barret and Cape Duncan and two each from Levi Horton and Brodie Overdear.
Freshman Boys
North Jackson 52, NSM 38 — Third-seeded North Jackson outscored top-seeded North Sand Mountain 32-14 in the second half to win the freshman boys division county championship.
Coach Terry Ballard’s Chiefs trailed 24-20 at halftime before moving in front 37-29 by the end of a third quarter that saw Jackson Davis score 10 of his 13 points.
Keithan Hutchins finished with 17 points to lead North Jackson, which also got nine from Dimitri Patides, five from Braden Bowen, four from Zyon Henry and two from Joseph Pelham.
Leading scorers for NSM were Mikey Poss with 13, Dallas Cummins with 10, Logan Shoemake with nine, Jaxson Stiles with four and Mason Poss with two.
Junior High Girls
Section 32, NSM 27— Third-seeded Section held off fourth-seeded Stevenson for the junior high girls county championship.
Coach Chris Lassetter’s Lions led 10-5, 16-10 and 22-19 at the quarter breaks.
Kaleyn Browning scored nine points and Arleigh Dobbs added six for Section while Charlee Kay had five, Millie Gentry and Kailyn Shelton had four each and Lluvia Soria and Taegan Whitmire had two each.
Aisa Dunn scored 12 points and Alley Stubblefield added seven for Stevenson.
Junior High Boys
Section 45, NSM 41 — Top-seeded Section edged second-seeded North Sand Mountain to win the junior high boys county title.
Coach Joey Swinford’s Lions jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter, but NSM pulled to within 20-13 at halftime and 29-28 entering after three quarters. Section’s Jackson Cooper made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to help the Lions hang on for the victory.
Cooper finished with 18 points for Section while Cayson McElrath netted 10, Aidan Guffey and Braxton Rowell had six each, Jackson LeRoy had three and Aiden Thomas had two.
Brody Helton scored 19 points for NSM, which also got nine from Jackson Burgess, seven from Luke Reed, four from Owen Brooks and two from Kolsen Farmer.
