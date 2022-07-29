With North Jackson being fairly isolated from most other Class 4A programs, road trips are inevitable for the Chiefs in region play.
In non-region play, Chiefs head coach Joe Hollis has tried to reduce road trips and schedule interesting games with a local feel.
A year ago, Hollis got a game scheduled with state-line neighbor and Tennessee power South Pittsburg. The game featured a huge crowd and lived up to the billing, a 21-20 win for South Pittsburg, which eventually won Tennessee’s Class 1A state title.
A year later, North Jackson has added Pisgah to its schedule. The first meeting between those teams is Oct. 28. Pair that will the annual Battle of the Valley matchup Aug. 26 against archrival Scottsboro, and Hollis said it’s perhaps North Jackson’s most exciting non-region schedule ever.
“We’re very excited that we’ve not only got Scottsboro at home this year but we’re also playing Pisgah for the first time, and then we’ve got
a big road game at South Pittsburg,” Hollis said. “We’ve given ourselves a really competitive and fun non-region schedule. Anytime you’re playing these kind of games, it’s great for your community and great for your kids. It brings excitement to your program. You want to play big games for your kids. Our players know their players (on the roster of those non-region opponents). We’re looking forward to that.”
Here is an in-depth look at North Jackson’s 2022 schedule:
Crossing state lines — North Jackson will cross the Alabama-Tennessee line for its border battle with South Pittsburg (Tennessee). The teams played for the first time last season at North Jackson in front of a huge crowd, and the same is expected when North Jackson plays for the first time at South Pittsburg’s Beane Stadium on Sept. 23. The game will be just the fifth time that North Jackson has played a game outside the state of Alabama.
Another historic meeting — North Jackson’s football program played a historic first contest with South Pittsburg (Tennessee) last season, and this year the Chiefs play another historic first game against fellow Jackson County school, Pisgah. The game, Oct. 28 at NJHS, will be the first for North Jackson against a fellow school in the Jackson County School System since playing Section in 1989. Pisgah was a longtime opponent of Bridgeport and Stevenson High Schools before they consolidated to form North Jackson in 1988.
Meeting again — North Jackson plays three of its top-five all-time most frequently played opponents. The Chiefs play Scottsboro for the 35th time while playing Madison County and DAR for the 17th time each. Scottsboro is the only team that North Jackson has played every season since the program began in 1988. Guntersville is North Jackson’s second-most played opponent (22 times) while Fort Payne is its third (20 times).
Late-season meeting — North Jackson and DAR have been scheduled to play each other every season since 2006 (DAR forfeited the teams’ 2020 game due to COVID-19 issues), but the teams have never played later than Week 4 in any of those seasons. That changes this season as the teams don’t meet until Week 9 in Stevenson on Oct. 21. It’s the region finale for both teams.
Schedule notes — North Jackson’s 2022 opponents had a combined 59-50 record last season. Randolph, Priceville, Madison County and Pisgah made the AHSAA playoffs while South Pittsburg won Tennessee’s Class 1A state championship…Although North Jackson moves to Class 4A Region 8 from Region 7, the Chiefs are essentially in the same region as seven of the region’s eight teams were region foes the last two years. The only difference is Priceville replacing Madison Academy…North Jackson opens its season against archrival Scottsboro for the eighth time…Pisgah is the only first-time opponent for North Jackson on this upcoming season’s schedule.
