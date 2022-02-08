The Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys soccer teams lost their 2022 season openers.
The Scottsboro girls fell 6-1 while the SHS boys fell 4-0 to the Lincoln Golden Bears at LHS on Saturday.
In the varsity girls match, Nevada Champion scored Scottsboro’s lone goal while Jasmine Hill notched five saves in goal and Lydia West had three.
In the varsity boys match, Leo Hetzel recorded four saves in goal while Jackson Moore had two.
