The Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys swim teams turned strong individual performances into strong team finishes on Thursday.
Scottsboro posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the Boaz Invitational.
“Overall we were really proud of all the swimmers. We have faced a few obstacles and challenges over the past couple of days....but the kids swam extremely hard. We had several swimmers swim new events and it was great to see how they responded to the challenges placed before them,” said Scottsboro swim coach Matt Brewer.
“Despite the final scores we came away with a better understanding of where we need to improve not only in the pool, but how we approach practices each and every day. It was a great learning experience that we will continue to carry with us.”
Guntersville (106 points) edged Scottsboro (105) by one point to win in the varsity girls team division. Boaz was third with 98 points.
Scottsboro got 10 top-three finishes from swimmers in its 11 races, including a win from Paige Giles in the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:31.77).
Meanwhile, Section’s Maggie Ella Robbins won both of her races. The senior finished first in the 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 2:00.85 and the 100-yard Backstroke with a time of 1:03.47.
Scottsboro (119) finished 36 points back of first-place Boaz (155) in the varsity boys team standings.
Arlen Parr won two races to lead the Scottsboro effort. Parr won the 200-yard Freestyle (2:09.36) and the 100-yard Breaststroke (1:08.08) for the Wildcats, who got nine top-three finishes from swimmers in 11 races.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro and Section from Thursday’s Scottsboro Invitational:
GIRLS
(x – only team’s top-two finishers place in event standings)
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Paige Giles, Lily Turlington, Noelle Lee, Shelton Linville (2:08.01)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (2:00.85)
5. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (2:29.46)
9. Audrey Fyre, Scottsboro (2:47.21)
10. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (x2:54.48)
11. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (x2:55.31)
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (2:31.77)
3. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (2:45.82)
50-yard Freestyle
3. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (29.24)
100-yard Fly
3. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (1:19.57)
5. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (1:23.74)
100-yard Freestyle
3. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (1:03.87)
5. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (1:07.30)
500-yard Freestyle
3. Alice Merck, Scottsboro (7:40.83)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Scottsboro’s Audrey Frye, Shelton Linville, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck (2:04.45)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (1:03.47)
2. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (1:08.45)
5. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (1:19.85)
11. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (x1:32.98)
100-yard Breaststroke
8. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (1:29.74)
9. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (1:30.91)
15. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (x1:52.27)
Girls 400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (4:23.59)
BOYS
(x – only team’s top-two finishers place in event standings)
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Arlen Parr, Jake Benson, Luke Armour, Benjamin Bradford (1:50.35)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (2:09.36)
200-yard Individual Medley
2. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (2:22.82)
4. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (2:42.17
50-yard Freestyle
2. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (26.64)
16. Cade Haggard, Scottsboro (34.51)
100-yard Fly
3. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (1:02.26)
100-yard Freestyle
2. Benjamin Bradford, Scottsboro (54.33)
7. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (1:03.91)
14. Cade Haggard, Scottsboro (x1:19.54)
500-yard Freestyle
4. William Porch, Scottsboro (6:37.04)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Scottsboro’s Arlen Parr, Will Porch, Craft Sanders, Jake Benson (1:46.48)
100-yard Backstroke
3. Benjamin Bradford, Scottsboro (1:06.96)
4. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (1:14.64)
7. Preston Worley, Scottsboro (x1:25.88)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (1:08.09)
7. Will Porch, Scottsboro (1:23.63)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Benjamin Bradford, Preston Worley, Cade Haggard, Luke Armour (4:22.81)
