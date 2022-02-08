Scottsboro tied for 20th with four teams. Northridge of Tuscaloosa won the team title with 91 points, edging Mountain Brook (89.33) to win the 6A Girls state title.
Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson said the SHS girls posted some strong finishes but the “numbers” prevented the Wildcats from being a factor in the team standings.
“It’s a numbers things up here in 6A. They people we have here did super well. Northridge and Mountain brook just had a lot of kids here.,” Robinson said. “We had a good day. I think all of them did better than they were seeded to.”
Scottsboro’s top finish was turned in by the 4x800-meter relay team of Mabry Bonsall, Smith Bradford, Cambree Bradford and Emma Bradford, who finished sixth with a time of 10:21.45).
The Wildcats also got two Top-10 finishes in the 1600-meter run, as Emma Bradford finished eighth (5:29.76) while Ally Campbell placed ninth (5:31.16). Campbell also finished 12th (12:40.34) in the 3200 while Bradford finished 13th (2:34.83) in the 800-meter run.
Scottsboro’s 4x400-meter relay team of Bonsall, Lela Moser, Lauren Paradise and Cambree Bradford finished 12th (4:24.30) while Cambree Bradford was 14th (2:35.57) in the 800, Maddie Gossett was 14th (13:08.54) in the 3200 and Paradise 14th (31 feet, 11.5 inches) in the triple jump after posting personal records on her first two jumps.
