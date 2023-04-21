Hudson Thomas’ senior season turned out to be a history-making one.
Thomas became the first Scottsboro player to win a boys sectional championship during this week’s Class 4A-5A Boys Section 7 Tournament in Albertville.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 9:52 pm
Thomas won the No. 3 singles sectional crown, finishing undefeated against sectional opponents this season. He won the No. 3 finals in a third-set tiebreaker 7-5, 4-6, 11-9
“Last season, after sectionals concluded, he did not medal. He looked at me and said next year is my year,” said Scottsboro tennis head coach Megan Manning. “This season, he has worked relentlessly to make sure he was in the best possible condition going into the sectional tournament. There were so many matches where he battled back from being down, and displayed mental toughness. His sectional title at line three singles is the first for the boys program, but it won't be the last. He has set the bar for the boys that will follow in the years to come.”
Thomas and doubles partner Holland Griggs won their first-round match before falling to New Hope’s top-seeded No. 3 doubles team.
No other Scottsboro player, boys or girls, won their quarterfinal-round matches.
“We are absolutely in one of the toughest sections,” Manning said. “This season was full of unpredictable matches, weather and opponents. However, not once did these athletes give up. They showed up each day ready to work, and took everything both myself and our assistant coach, Ry Parker, threw at them with class and grace. The best has yet to come for Scottsboro Tennis and I am so excited to see where year three as head coach of this program will take us.”
