Hudson Thomas

Scottsboro senior Hudson Thomas won the 2023 Class 4A-5A Section 7 No. 3 Singles championship.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Hudson Thomas’ senior season turned out to be a history-making one.

Thomas became the first Scottsboro player to win a boys sectional championship during this week’s Class 4A-5A Boys Section 7 Tournament in Albertville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.