Three Jackson County bodybuilders proved to be among the best in the state.
Alan and Bekah Tolar of Scottsboro and Steven Martin of Pleasant Grove all collected medals during the 2022 National Physique Committee (NPC) Alabama State Championships Aug. 27 in Gadsden.
After winning four first-place medals last year, Alan Tolar was the 2022 overall Alabama Novice state champion. He also posted first-place finishes in the Mens Classic Masters 40-plus, Masters 40-plus and Novice Middleweight divisions and a third-place finish Physique Open division.
“The training was pretty easy, but I couldn’t get enough calories — I ate seven meals a day — and I just got sick of eating,” he said. “Really had to fight through that.”
By winning the Novice Overall state title, Alan Tolar must move into the Open divisions for his next state championship competition. He plans to take a year off to add muscle before competing again in 2024 and “hopefully make it to a national show.”
His trainer, Kramer Bergman, believes Alan Tolar will continue to thrive in the sport.
“He’ll have to put on size (for the Open Division), but he will,” Bergman said. “I didn’t think his conditioning could be better than last year, but it was.”
Bekah Tolar, who is married to Alan, competed in her first bodybuilding show and came away with second-place finish in the True Novice Wellness division.
“(Competing was) something I’d always wanted to do. My husband was doing it, so I thought ‘if he can do it, I can too,’” she said.
Bekah Tolar started training in March 2021 for the Aug. 2022 show. Her training featured weight training, cardio work and a strict diet.
“Bekah did incredible, really proud of her,” Bergman said. “She suffered to get there, lost 35 pounds, was on a Keto diet, no carbs. She was very impressive.”
Bekah Tolar did not rule out competing in the future, adding that she enjoyed the competition.
“I wasn’t really nervous,” she said. “It was just fun. All the hard work had already been done.”
Meanwhile, Steven Martin won first-place in the Physique Masters 50-plus division while also finishing third in the Masters Bodybuilding 60-plus and Novice Heavyweight divisions.
Martin’s performance came just a few days after an accident in which he fell off a roof and landed on concrete.
“I figured he was out,” Bergman said. “It was a heroic efforts to actually do the show.”
Martin was determined not to miss it.
“It’s hard to (not compete) when you’ve worked that long and hard,” he said.
Martin was competing for the second time at state, but admits he did not have a good rookie performance in 2021.
“I’d always gone to shows and when I was younger I wanted to compete, just never had the opportunity,” he said. “My first show, I didn’t have a trainer, and I got exposed. Everybody Kramer sends down there wins medals, so I came to him.”
Martin’s performance is part of six-year journey for the 64-year-old, who at age 58 weighed 290 pounds and “couldn’t do one single push-up” when two of his grandchildren asked him to do pushups with them. Martin said that was the moment that he decided to being working out.
“It was a slow progression at first, but when you start to see the progress, it’s addictive,” he said, adding his goal for the 2023 state competition is to “change those third-places to firsts.”
