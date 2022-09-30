bodybuilders

Jackson County bodybuilders (from left) Steve Martin, Bekah Tolar and Alan Tolar won medals during the 2022 NPC Alabama State Championships.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Three Jackson County bodybuilders proved to be among the best in the state.

Alan and Bekah Tolar of Scottsboro and Steven Martin of Pleasant Grove all collected medals during the 2022 National Physique Committee (NPC) Alabama State Championships Aug. 27 in Gadsden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.