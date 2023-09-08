The Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys cross country teams posted top-five finishes during its annual Scottsboro Invitational last Saturday.
The Scottsboro girls ran to a third-place finish in the Large School Varsity Girls Division (Class 4A- 7A) while the SHS boys finished fourth in the Large School Varsity Boys Division at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Signal Mountain (Tennessee) swept the team titles for both Large School Division races, with Hewitt-Trussville finishing second in both races.
Scottsboro (51 points) just missed a runner-up finish in the Large School Varsity Girls Division, finishing one point back for Hewitt-Trussville.
Ally Campbell turned in a sixth-place finish (19:43.08) for the Wildcats, who had all five of its scoring runners finish in the Top 14. Banks Bradford notched a 10th-place finish (20:39.07) while Mia Martin was 12th (20:43.48), Reese Avenel 13th (20:47.76), Smith Bradford 14th (21:00.14), Cambree Bradford 22nd (21:26.21) and Audrey Frye 98th (31:55.14).
In the Large School Varsity Boys Division Race, Signal Mountain posted a winning low score of 44, edging Hewitt-Trussville by one point. Cold Springs, led by race winner and Tennessee commit Evan Edgeworth’s meet and track record time of 14:45.24, finished third with 78 points, while Scottsboro (90) was fourth and Springville (139) fifth.
Hamilton Richardson paced Scottsboro with a fifth-place finish (16:10.83) while Brady Strickland was 15th (17:07.46), Ryder Linville 16th (17:10.01), Elliot Jannert 32nd (17:54.65) and Patton Russell 34th (17:47.81) to round out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners.
Also for the Wildcats, Jace Kennedy finished 35th (17:58.34) while Luke Barber was 37th (18:11.70), Armando Camacho 41st (18:30.79), Andrew Barber 42nd (18:31.59), Sawyer McWilliams 47th (18:52.45), Will Paradise 55th (19:08.61), Carter Hodges 66th (19:40.12), Johny Felix 77th (20:26.18), Josh Laney 85th (20:51.47), Craft Sanders 96th (21:30.69), River Green 102nd (21:53.37) and Brady Turner 103rd (21:54.58).
Junior Varsity — Scottsboro placed six runners in the top-seven spots on the way to winning the Scottsboro Invitational’s Junior Varsity Boys 2-Mile Race.
The Wildcats had a winning low score of 20, 28 points better than runner-up Hewitt-Trussville.
Kayden Price led Scottsboro with a second-place finish (12:25.35) while Cash Osbourne was third (12:27.34), Miles Hodges fourth (12:31.80), Sam Thomas Roney fifth (12:38.59), Ismael Feliz sixth (12:50.60) and Austin Roberts seventh (13:03.29).
Also for the Wildcats, Hunt Holland finished 11th (13:13.40) while Max Basila was 12th (13:29.04), Cade Breland 15th (13:47.41), Trace Knowles 20th (14:23.64), Brody Thompson 21st (14:38.39), Braxten McCallister 24th (14:38.39), Ethan Martin 27th (14:39.88), Eli Strickland 37th (15:31.14), Tommy Clements 48th (16:16.53) and John David Gamble 61st (19:10.78).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished second to Hewitt-Trussville in the Scottsboro Invitational’s Junior Varsity Girls 2-Mile Race.
Lauren Tubbs paced Scottsboro with a fourth-place finish (15:10.17) while Asdyn Gamble was 11th (16:18.04), Amber Shelton 12th (16:29.61), Toulla Bucklin 22nd (17:55.47) and Katie Lovett 26th (18:41.12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.