The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team’s winning streak has reached double digits.
The Wildcats cruised to their 10th straight victory with a decisive 76-44 triumph over visiting Madison County Thursday at Hambrick Hall.
It’s the longest winning streak for Scottsboro since the 1992-93 SHS team won 11 consecutive games.
Scottsboro (16-3) raced in front 33-14 after one quarter and was in control 52-21 at halftime and 69-33 after three quarters.
Parker Bell led all scorers with 14 points while Blake Jones and Kyle Wright added 11 each for Scottsboro. The Wildcats also got nine points from Jordan Davis, eight from Tyson Sexton, six from BJ Harris, five from Noah Linville and four from JaVaris Branford.
Brannigan Gamble led Madison County with 11 points.
North Jackson 70, Skyline 62 — At Skyline, visiting North Jackson rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings Thursday night.
North Jackson (5-11) trailed 11-10 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime before surging in front 46-43 after three quarters.
Cade Reed sank five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for North Jackson. The Chiefs also got 12 points from Brady Cunningham, eight each from Ayson Quinn and Akilan Summers, six from Gavin Cooper and five from Preston Miller.
Weston Avans scored 18, Chase Bicker netted 15 and Logan Evans added 12 for Skyline (15-7), which also got six from Matt Burton, five from Jaylon Clements and four from Dylan Knight.
Woodville 66, Valley Head 54 — At Valley Head, the No. 10-ranked Panthers used a strong second half to post a win over Class 1A Area 13 foe Valley Head Thursday afternoon.
Woodville (10-5, 6-2) trailed 10-8 after one quarter and led 29-27 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 19-6 in the third quarter to build a 48-33 advantage.
Jackson Peek paced the Panthers with 24 points. Damien Benson netted 16 for Woodville while Garrett Copeland had 11, Caleb Dolberry had nine and Trey Stone had six.
Chandler Johnson scored 10 points and Eian Bain added nine for Valley Head (2-16, 2-6).
Girls
Scottsboro 47, Madison County 31 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats built a 25-point halftime lead on the way to the win over Madison County Thursday night.
Scottsboro (12-4) opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kami Willis and was in front 17-3 after one quarter. The Wildcats extended their lead to 32-7 at halftime before carrying a 37-15 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Allie Scott scored 12 points and Willis netted 10 for the Wildcats, who also got seven each from Jadaya Edmondson and Adair Holland and five from Alyssa Smart.
Carin Wright scored 18 points for Madison County.
Valley Head 57, Woodville 24 — At Valley Head, visiting Woodville was unable to force a tie with the Tigers for the No. 2-seed in next month’s Class 1A Area 13 Tournament.
Woodville (6-9, 4-4), which will be the area tournament’s No. 3-seed, will travel to Valley Head in an area tournament semifinal game on Feb. 9.
After leading 10-8 after one quarter of play, Valley Head (7-7, 6-2) outscored the Panthers 21-2 in the second quarter to take command. Woodville trailed 39-21 after three quarters.
Leading scorers for Woodville were Makayla Jones with nine points, Alexis Brown with seven and Jessica Sirten with four.
Jenna McKenzie scored a 26 points for Valley Head.
