Heading into the East Regional, Skyline head softball coach Slade Bellomy challenged his team to put together a dominant regional performance.
Unfortunately for their opponents, the Vikings accepted that challenge.
Top-ranked Skyline run-ruled Coosa Christian, No. 4-ranked Cedar Bluff and No. 10 Spring Garden by a combined score of 42-1 on the way to earning the Class 1A East Regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier position.
After downing Coosa Christian 15-0 in three innings and Cedar Bluff 12-1 in five innings on Tuesday, the Vikings romped Spring Garden 15-0 in four innings in the No. 1 State Qualifier Game on Wednesday at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
“In 2021, we went to regionals and outscored (opponents) I think 38-2 and played some short games and saved some innings of wear and tear on us. I told the girls it would be nice if we could do that again,” Bellomy said. “We went out there and hit the ball 1-9 in the lineup and (Olivia Treece) pitched really well.”
No. 1 Skyline (33-11-1) plays No. 3-ranked Brantley, the South Regional’s No. 2 State Qualifier, in the Class 1A State Tournament on Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Other first-round games in the double-elimination tournament are No. 8 Maplesville vs. No. 9 Athens Bible, No. 6 Waterloo vs. Verbena and No. 2 Leroy vs. No. 10 Spring Garden. The Class 1A State Tournament concludes on Wednesday, May 17 with the championship round starting at 1:30p.m.
It’s the third straight state tournament appearance for the Vikings and fourth all-time. The Vikings were the Class 1A state runner-up the past two seasons.
In the East Regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier Game, Skyline took a 1-0 lead over Spring Garden in the top of the first inning before tallying five in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.
Jayla Ross had two hits, including a double and triple, and three RBIs for the Vikings while Ella Dean hit an inside-the-park grand slam that invoked the mercy rule in the top of the fourth. Audra Bellomy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Skyline, Brinlee Potts and Brook Cloud had one hit, two walks and one RBI each and Treece tripled while Blakely Stucky had one hit and one RBI and Kenzie Manning and Sage Lewis had one hit each.
Treece got the win in the circle, tossing a four shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk and striking out five.
Treece was the winning pitcher in all three regional games for the Vikings. The Samford commit pitched all 12 innings Skyline played during the regional and allowing only one run on five hits and six walks while recording 20 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Skyline batters totaled 29 hits, 17 walks and 32 RBIs in three tournament games.
The three regional wins improved the Vikings to 13-0 against Class 1A competition this season.
“I think the girls came in telling themselves they were not going to be denied,” Slade Bellomy said, “and that if they played the caliber of ball they have been playing the last 10 to 12 games we would have a great shot at getting back to state.”
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
Skyline 15, Coosa Christian 0 — The top-ranked Vikings opened the regional with a convincing three-inning mercy-rule shortened win.
The Vikings scored six runs in the first inning, eight in the second and one in the third.
Manning had a three-run triple and a game-ending RBI single while Ross hit a two-run home run to go with an RBI single, a walk and two RBIs for the Vikings. Audra Bellomy had two hits and one RBI, Potts had a double and two RBIs and Lewis singled and drew a walk.
Treece pitched all three innings for the Vikings, recording seven strikeouts while allowing no hits and issuing two walks.
Winners Bracket Semifinals
Skyline 12, Cedar Bluff 1 — The top-ranked Vikings run-ruled No. 4 Cedar Bluff in five innings earn a spot in the Class 1A East Regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier Game.
Skyline scored five runs in the second inning, two in the third and five in the fifth to post the win.
Dean finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Skyline while Potts doubled, singled, walked and scored two runs and Ross had a two-run double. The Vikings also got one hit and one RBI from Cloud, one hit each from Treece, Lewis and Manning, who scored three runs, and one RBI from Audra Bellomy.
Treece pitched a three-hitter for the Vikings while recording eight strikeouts over five innings.
