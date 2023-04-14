Joey Rowell said Thursday night that he will not return for a third season as Skyline High School varsity boys basketball coach.
Rowell confirmed that he was among the non-tenured personnel that were non-renewed during Wednesday’s Jackson County School Board Meeting.
Rowell is in his third year as a teacher and coach at Skyline, where he has also coached junior high and junior varsity boys basketball and was the head baseball coach for the Vikings during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He became the varsity boys basketball head coach prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, amassing a 46-18 record with two area tournament championships, including a Jackson County Tournament runner-up finish and a berth in the Class 1A Northeast Regional finals this past season. Rowell was the 2022-23 Jackson County Boys Basketball Co-Coach of the Year.
Rowell, a Geraldine High School alum, has previously been the head coach at his alma mater before coming to Skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.