The North Jackson varsity girls basketball team's season came to a close on Wednesday with a loss to one of Class 4A's top-ranked teams.
The Chiefs fell to No. 2-ranked Priceville 69-31 during a Class 4A Northeast Sub-regional loss at Priceville High School on Wednesday.
North Jackson finished the season with a 14-12 record.
Summer Varnum finished with 10 points for North Jackson while Hadley Burnette, Alexis Moore and Tyra Smith scored five each and Sarah Myers and Delana Pierce had five each.
Zoey Benson scored a game-high 19 points for Priceville (25-8), which also got 17 points from Abigail Garrison and nine from Western Kentucky signee Jenna Walker.
