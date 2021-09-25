The North Sand Mountain football team is back in the win column.
The Bison went on the road and defeated Cedar Bluff 22-6 in a non-region matchup Friday night. It was the fifth straight season that NSM has defeated Cedar Bluff.
Friday’s win, however, was a hard-earned one for the Bison.
NSM (2-3) took an 8-0 lead less than four minutes into the game on Derek Bearden’s 1-yard touchdown run and Mason Smith’s two-point conversion run. But Cedar Bluff (2-3) pulled to within 8-6 late in the quarter when Bucky Leek caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Burleson.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Bearden scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and Jorge Luna ran for the two-point conversion to give NSM a 16-6 lead. The Bison tacked on a game-sealing 1-yard touchdown run from Luna with just over three minutes left.
Luna finished with 121 yards on 18 carries for the Bison while Bearden ran for 45 yards on nine carries and Josue Luna had 26 yards on four carries.
Burleson was 8-of-14 passing for 122 yards for Cedar Bluff, which managed just 58 rushing yards on 27 carries against the NSM defense.
NSM returns to Class 2A Region 7 play next week when it host rival Pisgah.
