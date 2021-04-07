The Section baseball team’s playoff hopes now hinge on winning the final two games of its Class 2A Area 15 series with Ider.
The visiting No. 9-ranked Hornets used a nine-run top of the seventh inning to rally for a 15-9 win over the Lions Monday at Section High School in Game 1 of the team’s area series.
Jacob Stringer went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Section (2-12, 2-3) while Dillan Pope was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Braden Arndt and Cole Woods both went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Logan Patterson had one hit and two RBIs and Drake McCutchen had one hit, a walk and three runs scored.
Peyton Hood went 5-for-5 with two RBIs, Matthew Norman went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Hayden Jackson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Ider (18-7, 3-2).
The teams conclude the series today (4:30 p.m.) at Ider City Park.
Geraldine 10, NSM 5 — At Higdon, the visiting Bulldogs snapped Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain’s seven-game winning streak during Monday’s contest.
NSM (8-2) led 5-2 after one inning, but Geraldine (10-10) scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead before adding three more in the sixth.
Derek Bearden had a two-run single and Harley Tucker had an RBI single for NSM, which got two RBIs from Drake Holland, a double from Russ Marr and singles from Jarrett Hill and Mason Smith.
Asbury 11, Woodville 1 — At Asbury, the home team pulled away from Woodville late in the game for the win on Monday.
Woodville trailed just 3-1 after Cam Talley’s RBI double in the top of the fourth that drove in Jackson Peek, who had reached after being hit by a pitch. But the Rams added two in the bottom of the inning before adding sixth in the fifth.
Talley had both of Woodville’s hits while Minor drew a walk.
North Jackson goes 1-3 in Albertville Invitational — At Albertville, the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Chiefs posted a 1-3 record during the Albertville Invitational.
North Jackson (19-8) opened the tournament on Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Class 6A Athens, which scored six runs in the first inning and three in the second to end the Chiefs’ nine game-winning streak.
Smith finished 2-for-2 for North Jackson while Macklin Guess was 1-for-2 while Luke Guess walked twice.
North Jackson fell 9-3 to Class 6A Hazel Green on Friday. After falling behind 6-0 after three innings, the Chiefs pulled within 6-3 thanks to Dalton Morris’ RBI fielder’s choice, Jayden Eakin’s RBI single and Morris’ run on a wild pitch. Hazel Green added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to seal the win.
The Chiefs had just five hits, getting singles from Morris, Eakin, Carson Smith, Brandon Poole and Caden Wynne.
On Saturday, the Chiefs got in the win column with an 8-1 win over Lee. Landon Barnes (two walks) and Luke Guess both had one hit and two RBIs each and Morris had one hit and one RBI for North Jackson, which got two hits from Macklin Guess and one each from Matt Adams and Nick Jernigan. Barnes got the win on the mound, recording eight strikeouts over four innings pitched. Blake Matthews picked up a three-inning save for the Chiefs. He did not allow a hit while recording six strikeouts.
North Jackson closed out the tournament Saturday afternoon with an 8-7 loss to West Point. Luke Guess hit a two-run home run for the Chiefs while Macklin Guess was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Barnes was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Eakin tripled, Smith and Poole singled and Wynne drove in a run.
