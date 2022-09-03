Last year, Collinsville lost to Section in their home opener 34-6.
This year, in their second game of the season, Collinsville flipped the result, winning 34-14 and advancing to 2-0.
The score was 34-6 with just over two and a half minutes left in the game until Section senior running back Jr. Walker broke through the Panthers defense for a 46-yard run to give the Lions their final score of the night.
The game started well for Section, with Collinsville having issues fielding a snap and losing a fumble at their own 27 in the second play from scrimmage. Section would seize the opportunity to strike first with a 6-yard touchdown run from senior Cameron Summerford.
Collinsville would respond with a 10-play, 44-yard drive for a touchdown, with Collinsville eighth grade quarterback Mason McAteer hitting senior Keaton Debeord for a 6-yard touchdown.
From there, Collinsville steadily pulled away, scoring 28 unanswered before the final Section touchdown.
“Collinsville has a good football team. We started out strong early and things just kind of fell apart for us,” Section head coach Chris Hammon said.
Walker led the Lions with 91 yards on offense and a touchdown while Summerford added another 23 yards and a touchdown.
For Collinsville, Debeord led with 106 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns, with a six-yard catch for a touchdown and a 37-yard passing touchdown. McAteer completed six of 12 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown and eighth grader Kyler Beene finished with 78 yards and a touchdown, all in the fourth quarter.
In addition to losing their starting quarterback senior Dylan Pope to a broken collarbone last week, in the third quarter, Summerford went down in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Hammon said that Summerford went to get x-rays on the injury and he had not heard anything yet following the game.
“We got a lot of injuries… We had some new guys in there (tonight) and didn’t fit where we needed to fit,” Hammon said.
When asked about what to improve on, Hammon simply said “everything, the total team effort.”
Section (0-3, 0-1) will play at home next week against Sand Rock (1-2, 0-1).
