The Scottsboro and Skyline track and field teams battled some tough competition and some tough weather conditions to turn in some strong finishes on Saturday.
The Wildcats and Vikings competed in the annual Scottsboro Invitational, which was held at Trammell Stadium. The event began some three years later than originally scheduled due to the weather.
Scottsboro and Skyline braved the elements for some good finishes, both individually and team wise.
Scottsboro finished second in both the varsity girls and varsity boys divisions. The Wildcats finished nine points back of varsity girls division winner Sparkman while Scottsboro finished 32 points back of Sparkman in the varsity boys division. Skyline finished seventh in the varsity girls team standings and eighth in the varsity boys standings.
Caroline Sanders had a big day for Scottsboro’s girls, winning all four of her events. The junior won the high jump (5 feet), long jump (17-10, triple jump (35-5.50)and the pole vault (9 feet).
The Scottsboro girls also got first-place finish from UNA signee Emma Bradford in the 1600-meter run (5:25.62), and from Lela Moser, Alice Merck, Smith Bradford and Mia Martin in the 4x400-meter relay (4:18.66).
Devon Walker and Auburn signee Evan Hill were both a part of two first-place finishes for the SHS boys. Walker won the high jump (6-2) for the Wildcats while also teaming with Tre Bland, Xavier McCamey and Roland Moser to win the 4x100-meter relay (46.47). Hill won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.94 — teammate Stephen Jones was second (2:03.75) — while also teaming with Jones, Cameron Estes and Will Paradise to win the 4x800-meter relay (8:19.01). Grant West also took gold for Scottsboro, winning the long jump (21-6).
Meanwhile, Katie Roach turned in the Skyline girls’ best finish with an eighth-place finish in the discus (68-3). Ashton Ivy has the best finish for the Skyline boys, placing sixth in the triple jump (35-6).
Results for Scottsboro athletes in the Scottsboro Invitational:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
14. Ella Claire Hodges (14.93)
16. Laila King (15.10)
19. Lilyan Hardman (15.45)
27. Vanessa Lopez Cortes (17.68)
29. Giselda Pedro Pascual (21.72)
200-meter dash
7. Lela Moser (29.42)
14. Allison Johnson (30.84)
23. Chloe Lamonica (34.67)
27. Vanessa Lopez Cortes (36.02)
31. Giselda Pedro Pascual (45.73)
400-meter dash
3. Lela Moser (1:04.54)
7. Smith Bradford (1:06.67)
8. Bree Sexton (1:07.06)
12. Alice Merck (1:08.25)
14. Paige Giles (1:10.31)
16. Allison Johnson (1:10.54)
18. Cambree Bradford (1:12.02)
21. Emory Phillips (1:15.34)
27. Chloe Lamonica (1:20.40)
800-meter run
2. Mia Martin (2:25.05)
3. Emma Bradford (2:29.66)
4. Ally Campbell (2:34.94)
5. Mabry Bonsall (2:42.55)
11. Shelton Linville (2:54.77)
21. Ava Selby (3:16.28)
22. Lily Little (3:25.88)
24. Sadye Webb (3:30.39)
1600-meter run
1. Emma Bradford (5:25.62)
2. Ally Campbell (5:32.23)
3. Mia Martin (5:54.38)
11. Ava Selby (7:05.62)
12. Lauren Judge (7:05.90)
13. Sadye Webb (7:18.34)
14. Lily Little (7:25.32)
100-meter hurdles
3. Isabelle Nelson (18.66)
4. Bailey Hixson (19.84)
5. Natalie Mir (19.93)
7. Rebekah Jones (20.27)
300-meter hurdles
3. Isabelle Nelson (52.53)
5. Rebekah Jones (54.61)
6. Natalie Mir (55.91)
9. Bailey Hixon (59.58)
4x400-meter relay
1. Lela Moser, Alice Merck, Smith Bradford, Mia Martin (4:18.66)
4. Paige Giles, Bree Sexton, Cambree Bradford, Mabry Bonsall (4:36.58)
High Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (5-0)
4. Laila King (4-6)
8. Isabelle Nelson (J4-6)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (17-10)
8. Laila King (13-11)
9. Ella Claire Hodges (13-4)
Triple Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (35-5.50)
8. Ella Claire Hodges (28-3)
Pole Vault
1. Caroline Sanders (9-0)
4. Abigail Shelton (7-6)
5. Tatum Shelton (7-0)
7. Cadence Laughlin (J7-0)
Javelin
14. Cambree Bradford (53-4)
15. Shelton Linville (45-8)
BOYS
100-meter dash
7. Roland Moser (12.17)
8. Luke Terrell (12.23)
10. JoJo Mashburn (12.27)
12. Samiel Neu (12.46)
200-meter dash
6. Roland Moser (25.00)
9. JoJo Mashburn (25.76)
13. Caleb Johnston (26.09)
23. Reece Kritner (28.23)
400-meter dash
7. Gabe Jackson (55.62)
9. Xavier McCamey (55.81)
12. Jake Benson (57.51)
24. Cable Johnston (1:00.71)
29. Quincie Franklin (1:01.92)
32. Reece Kritner (1:02.64)
800-meter run
1. Evan Hill (2:01.94)
2. Stephen Jones (2:03.75)
6. Hamilton Richardson (2:09.64)
11. Will Paradise (2:16.37)
13. Luke Barber (2:19.49)
16. Ryder Linville (2:24.73)
18. River Green (2:27.77)
24. Carter Hodges (2:46.32)
25. Brady Turner (3:03.29)
1600-meter run
1. Hamilton Richardson (4:46.57)
5. Luke Barber (5:05.66)
6. Ryder Linville (5:07.95)
10. River Green (5:19.70)
14. Carter Hodges (5:47.26)
19. Brady Turner (6:28.75)
110-meter hurdles
6. Antonio Brocks (20.48)
8. Craft Sanders (20.73)
300-meter hurdles
2. Tyler Shelton (43.87)
4. Tyson Sexton (44.97)
7. Craft Sanders (49.05)
8. Antonio Brocks (49.11)
4x100-meter relay
1. Tre Bland, Xavier McCamey, Devon Walker, Roland Moser (46.47)
4x400-meter relay
2. Cameron Estes, Gabe Jackson, Xavier McCamey, Devon Walker (3:45.39)
3. Roland Moser, Will Paradise, Jake Benson, Tre Bland (3:53.08)
4x800-meter relay
1. Evan Hill, Stephen Jones, Cameron Estes, Will Paradise (8:19.01)
High Jump
1. Devon Walker (6-2)
Long Jump
1. Grant West (21-6)
3. Devon Walker (19-11)
9. Tre Bland (18-9.50)
10. Luke Terrell (18-7)
11. Samuel Neu (18-5.50)
Triple Jump
3. Tyson Sexton (40-4.50)
Pole Vault
2. Craft Sanders (11-6)
4. Jacob Lovett (10-6)
Discus
3. Hudson Tubbs (130-9)
8. Trip Nelson (101-0)
16. John Hollis Myers (74-11)
19. Keaton Whitaker (69-10)
20. Griffin Webb (68-4)
Shot Put
3. Taygan Harris (42-6.75)
13. Lawson Talley (34-3.25)
14. Drake Talley (34-1)
18. Collin Rogers (28-10.75)
20. Aaron Brandon (27-10)
Javelin
14. Jordan Lankford (87-2)
15. Jake Benson (84-5)
18. Luke Wallingsford (72-8)
› Results for Skyline athletes in the Scottsboro Invitational:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
23. Hope Adkins (16.66)
28. Phoenix Fellman (18:36)
200-meter dash
25. Hope Adkins (35.18)
26. Phoenix Fellman (35.28)
400-meter dash
24. Hope Adkins (1:19.16)
800-meter run
23. Katie Roach (3:28.75)
Long Jump
13. Phoenix Fellman (11-4)
15. Hope Adkins (11-3.5)
Discus
8. Katie Roach (68-3)
BOYS
100-meter dash
14. Chase Bickers (12.51)
23. Jaxton Fellman (13.40)
400-meter dash
13. Chase Bickers (57.56)
Long Jump
18. Ashton Ivy (17-0)
19. Jaxton Fellman (16-5)
Triple Jump
6. Ashton Ivy (35-6)
Discus
11. Daniel Olinger (86-8)
12. Emir Beccerra (83-11.5)
15. Isaiah Yates (76-0)
24. Hunter Allen (54-6)
Javelin
7. Daniel Olinger (105-5)
12. Jaxton Fellman (96-8)
19. Isaiah Yates (67-1)
21. Emir Becerra (53-8)
Shot Put
8. Daniel Olinger (36-3)
15. Jaxton Fellman (32-9.25)
16. Isaiah Yatews (31-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.