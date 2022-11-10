The Pisgah football program took a big step last week.
The No. 8-ranked Eagles advanced to the second-round of the AHSAA state playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons and the first time in head coach Luke Pruitt’s five-year tenure by besting visiting Hatton 40-20 at Sam Kenimer Stadium last Friday night.
But Pruitt and Co. aren’t satisfied with just clearing that first-round hurdle.
“This is the time of year that you play for,” Pruitt said. “We’re excited to be in this position and we’re looking to go 1-0 this week.”
The Eagles will try to advance to the state quarterfinals — Pisgah last did so in 2002 — when they travel to Remlap to take on the Southeastern Mustangs in a Class 2A second-round playoff contest Friday at 7 p.m.
Tickets to all AHSAA high school football playoff games in Rounds 1-3 are $10 and must be purchased online through the GoFan App.
The Pisgah-Southeastern winner plays either No. 4 Aliceville or Falkville in Round 3. If it advances, Pisgah would host a quarterfinal game regardless of the opponent.
Friday’s meeting is the first official one between Pisgah (9-2) and Southeastern (10-1), but the teams are not strangers.
The Eagles and Mustangs played one another in preseason jamborees the previous two seasons. Both of those jamborees finished in a 14-all tie during the varsity position of those scrimmages.
“I think it helps,” Pruitt said of the Eagles’ jamboree experience with Southeastern. “It’s one thing to see teams on film, but to have seen them on the field and been out there against them is another. We’re familiar with them, our kids are. I think that’s an advantage.”
Southeastern High School opened in 2012 and is playing just its 11th season of football. The Mustangs’ last two seasons have been their best, following up an 8-5 season in 2021 in which it went to the Class 2A state quarterfinals with school-record 10 wins and the program’s first region championship, claiming the Class 2A Region 6 title. Southeastern, whose opponents’ combined record is 62-66, has wins this season over Ragland 40-20, Gaston 47-14, West End 21-14, Holly Pond 57-53, Crossville 48-20, Cleveland 48-26, Locust Fork 14-12, Pleasant Valley 7-0 and last week’s playoff win over Lamar County 16-7. The Mustangs’ lone loss was to Class 3A J.B. Pennington 12-7 in Week 9.
Southeastern, which averages 27.8 points per game and allows 16.8, played the final three games of the regular season without starting quarterback Jackson McMillian due to injury. Junior Cole Williams and freshman Jericho Pendleton were among the primary players taking the snaps in McMIllian’s absence. McMillian returned to action in last week’s win over Lamar County, completing 8 of 13 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
“When the quarterback (McMillian) went down that kind of changed their offense some and they have had multiple guys take snaps,” Pruitt said. “(McMillian) played some last week and we expect he will play more (this week).”
Prior to his injury, McMillian was 55-of-81 passing for 1,483 yards and 18 touchdowns. His main target is 6-foot-2 receiver Ben Hall, who has 27 catches for 882 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 110 yards and a score on nine carries. Hall is Southeastern’s third-leading rusher behind Williams (443 yards, eight touchdowns on 82 carries) and senior Scott Sprayberry (329 yards, six touchdowns on 76 carries). Hall scored both touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the Mustangs’ Round 1 win.
“(Hall) is a dude. In their offense, he’s kind of like a Derek Bearden-type was at North Sand Mountain. He catches it a lot but they’ll hand it to him or snap it to him. We have to know where he’s at no matter what their formation is. We can’t allow big plays. Last week (vs. Hatton) when we didn’t allow big plays, we shut their water off. We’ve got to do that again.”
Meanwhile, Pruitt said Pisgah must make plays on offense against a Southeastern defense that has allowed only 31 combined points in its last four games. The Eagles will counter that defense with an offense averaging 32.1 points per game and one that rolled up 509 yards of total offense in last week’s playoff win.
“We did a really good job of doing the plan, taking care of business,” Pruitt said. “We did a good job of practicing and preparing for last week. We need that again this week.”
