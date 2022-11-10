Gilbert

Luke Gilbert (1) barrels over Hatton defenders for extra yardage during Pisgah's Class 2A playoffs Round 1 win. Pisgah vsists Southeastern in Round 2 on Friday.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

The Pisgah football program took a big step last week.

The No. 8-ranked Eagles advanced to the second-round of the AHSAA state playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons and the first time in head coach Luke Pruitt’s five-year tenure by besting visiting Hatton 40-20 at Sam Kenimer Stadium last Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.