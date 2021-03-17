The Skyline softball team claimed a tournament championship last weekend.
The Vikings went 4-0 on the way to winning the DAR Invitational championship on Friday and Saturday in Grant.
Class 1A Skyline (7-1) picked up wins over 4A teams Madison Academy and DAR and 1A Area 15 rivals Athens Bible and Woodville.
“I thought all the girls played well,” said Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy. “We got to play 13 girls in every game and also were able to pitch four pitchers on the weekend, which was good reps for the junior high and junior varsity pitchers. We hit the ball more consistently throughout the tournament with only two strikeouts on the weekend, with one being a dropped third strike which we reached on.”
The Vikings opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over Madison Academy. Olivia Treece went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple and an RBI double for Skyline while Brinlee Potts, Dacey Allen and Kayla Ross each had an RBI single. Treece got the win in the pitching circle.
Skyline then defeated Woodville 17-2, scoring 16 runs in the first inning. Treece had two home runs and a single while totaling four RBIs and Aidan Bellomy had two hits and four RBIs for the Vikings while Potts had a single and two-run homer and Gracie Stucky had a two-run double, a single and a walk. Blakely Stucky had a two-run double, Audra Bellomy had an RBI single, Sage Lewis singled and walked twice while Allen and Ella Dean both singled.
The Vikings downed Athens Bible 11-2. Aidan Bellomy, Treece, Potts, Lewis and Audra Bellomy (three RBIs) had two hits each for the Vikings while Allen and Stucky both had a two-run double, Ross had an RBI double and Blakely Stucky had an RBI single. Allen got the win in the pitching circle.
Skyline downed DAR 7-1. Treece, who got the win in the pitching circle, had a double and two RBIs for the Vikings. Lewis had two hits and an RBI, Gracie Stucky had two hits, Audra Bellomy had an RBI double and Potts, Ross and Aidan Bellomy each had an RBI single.
