The Sumiton Christian Eagles smothered the Woodville Panthers 48-0 with a dominating defense that allowed only 47 total yards on the night.
The defensive effort held the Panthers to 28 yards on the ground and 19 through the air as well as an interception that was run back 50 yards for a score in the second half.
In a game that was vastly different from last year’s Woodville win in double-overtime, the Panthers’ offense didn’t cross midfield until almost midway through the fourth quarter.
Following a fumble on their first possession, the Eagles’ offense scored the next five times they held the ball in the first half, taking a 34-0 lead into the third quarter. Jordon Robertson started the scoring by throwing two touchdown passes. The first went to Ashton McClendon for 38 yards and the second one went to Jack Gable for 14 yards. Kannen Defoor, Tyler Ingle, and Robertson ran in the next three scores.
Woodville (0-5, 0-3) hosts Decatur Heritage in a non-region game in Week 5.
