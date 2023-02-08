Madeline Flammia

Madeline Flammia drives to the basket against NSM defender Kam Patterson during Pisgah's 76-49 Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinal win.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah varsity girls basketball is headed to the sub-regionals again.

The second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Eagles claimed a spot in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game and the upcoming 2A Northeast Sub-regional round thanks to a 76-49 win over third-seeded North Sand Mountain in the area tournament semifinals Monday night at Ider High School.

