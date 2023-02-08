The Pisgah varsity girls basketball is headed to the sub-regionals again.
The second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Eagles claimed a spot in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game and the upcoming 2A Northeast Sub-regional round thanks to a 76-49 win over third-seeded North Sand Mountain in the area tournament semifinals Monday night at Ider High School.
Pisgah (16-8) advanced to play top-seeded and No. 7 Ider in the area championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. The area champion will host a sub-regional contest against the Area 12 runner-up on Feb. 13 while the area runner-up must travel to play the Area 12 champion.
Monday’s win qualified Pisgah for the sub-regional round for the 26th time in Carey Ellison’s 27 seasons as head coach.
Pisgah, which entered the postseason as the two-time defending Class 2A state champion and has won five straight state titles overall, led 17-13 after one quarter against NSM before stretching its lead to 41-17 at halftime and 63-39 after three quarters.
It was Pisgah’s fourth win over NSM this season.
Kallie Tinker led five Eagles in double figures with 20 points while Campbell Barron scored 15, Paisley Patalas netted 14, Ashton Childress tallied 12, Piper Anderson added 11 and Madeline Flammia had four.
Kayden Reyes scored a game-high 26 points for NSM (17-12), which finished its season with a 10-win improvement from a year ago. The Bison also got eight points from Kam Patterson, five from Kolbie Bobo, four from Raygan Weldon, three from Ashley Shrader, two from Madison Renfro and one from Abby Shaffer.
Ider 67, Section 29 — At Ider, fourth-seeded Section had its season come to a close with a loss to the top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Hornets in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals Monday night.
Section (6-19) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and was in front 15-11 midway through the second frame when Ider went on an 15-0 scoring run to take control. The Hornets, who made five of their 10 3-pointers during the second quarter, ultimately led 31-17 at halftime before stretching their lead to 53-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Taegan Whitmire scored 11 points to lead Section while Makeena Arndt scored eight, Julianna Varner had five, Karlie Hancock had three and Joanna Newsome and Zella Johnson had one each.
Ider had three players score in double figures, getting 14 points from Addisyn Heard, 12 from Aubree Chapman and 10 from Cambree Chapman.
Class 1A Area 15 Tournament
Skyline 68, Oakwood Adventist Academy 11 — At Skyline, the top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Vikings coasted into Wednesday night’s Class 1A Area 15 Tournament championship game with a convincing semifinal win Tuesday night.
Skyline (26-4), which hosts third-seeded Woodville tonight at 6 p.m. in the area finals, led 21-5, 52-5 and 65-9 at the quarter breaks.
Blakely Stucky scored 17 points, Kaina King netted 13 and Jaslynn Wilkinson tallied 11 for the Vikings, who also got eight from Kenzie Manning, six from Audra Bellomy, four each from Lexie Stucky and Brinlee Potts, three from Katie Roach and two from Sage Lewis.
Woodville 62, Valley Head 56 — At Skyline, the third-seeded Panthers rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat second-seeded. Valley Head and advance to play in an area championship game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Woodville (18-13), which plays top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Skyline in area finals tonight at 6 p.m., trailed 14-10 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime before taking a 45-39 lead after three quarters.
Senior Jessica Sirten scored 27 of her game-high 37 points in the second half to lead the Panthers’ rally. Kallie Brown scored nine points and Lannah Grace Beard added eight for Woodville, which also got five from Karlee Hutchens, two from Tia Bryant and one from Jerzey Jones.
Sophia Blair scored 34 points and Bella Lewis tallied 13 for Valley Head.
Class 5A Area 14 Tournament
Arab 62, Scottsboro 60 — At Guntersville, second-seeded Scottsboro’s season ended in heartbreak fashion as third-seeded Arab sank the winning basket at the buzzer to win the teams’ Class 5A Area 15 Tournament semifinal game on Tuesday.
The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter and Scottsboro (16-11) led 23-21 at halftime. The Wildcats pushed their lead to as large as 14 in the third quarter — senior Adair Holland hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the quarter — and carried a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter. But Arab (16-8) rallied in the fourth quarter and held a 60-58 lead with 7.1 seconds left when Scottsboro’s Morgan Perkins got fouled on a drive to the basket and hit both free throws to tie the game 60-all. But Bryleigh Bodine hit the game-winning bucket as time expired to lift Arab into a championship game clash with top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Guntersville on Thursday.
Bodine finished with 17 points for the Knights while Bennett Elrod had 13, Lily Livingston had 11 and Sydney Ferguson had 10.
Holland scored a game-high 23 points for Scottsboro, which also got 12 from Bree Sexton, 10 from Perkins, seven from Edmondson, four from Madison Rains, three from Caroline Dawson and one from Alyssa Paschal.
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament
New Hope 83, North Jackson 32 — At New Hope, the fourth-seeded Chiefs’ season came to a close with a Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinal loss to top-seeded and No. 5-ranked New Hope on Monday.
North Jackson (3-24) trailed 21-6, 45-10 and 72-23 at the quarter breaks.
Calena Coffey scored 12 points and Avery Wynne netted 10 for the Chiefs, who also got four from Aubrey Smith, three from Camryn Case, two from Casia Coffey and one from Sheyann Brown.
Kaylee Yarbrough made 10 3-pointers and finished with 43 points for New Hope (20-5).
