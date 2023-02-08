When it came to the Scottsboro varsity girls indoor track and field team’s finish at Saturday’s AHSAA Class 4A-5A Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships, head coach Luke Robinson said it basically was a numbers game.
“We had a real good day on the girls side,” Robinson said. “It’s just a situation where the girls that were here competed great, just didn’t have enough ammo.”
Scottsboro closed with a team of 34 points, 13 points back of state champion Lawrence County and 6.5 points behind state runner-up Arab.
Scottsboro had athletes in only seven of the state meet’s 14 event, scoring points in six of those events.
Emma Bradford reached the medal stand twice for the Wildcats. The UNA cross country signee was the Class 4A-5A Girls state runner-up in the 3200 (11:48.48) and finished third in the 1600 (5:26.65) while also posting a fifth-place finish in the 800 (2:27.61).
Scottsboro’s 4x800-meter relay team of Cambree Bradford, Smith Bradford, Mabry Bonsall and Mia Martin also reached the podium thanks to a third-place (10:23.94) while the 4x400-meter relay team of Bonsall, Martin, Lela Moser and Smith Bradford just missed medaling with a fourth-place finish (4:22.16).
Martin also posted a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:01.16), Ally Campbell recorded a pair of eighth-place finishes in the 1600 (5:36.59) and the 3200 (12:28.51) and Smith Bradford was 13th in the 800 (2:34.34). The Scottsboro 4x200-meter relay team of Martin, Moser, Smith Bradford and Lana Emanuel finished 14th (1:56.34).
