When it came to the Scottsboro varsity girls indoor track and field team’s finish at Saturday’s AHSAA Class 4A-5A Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships, head coach Luke Robinson said it basically was a numbers game.

“We had a real good day on the girls side,” Robinson said. “It’s just a situation where the girls that were here competed great, just didn’t have enough ammo.”

