The Scottsboro wrestling team has earned a berth in the AHSAA’s Class 5A-6A State Wrestling Duals Tournament.
The Wildcats punched their ticket to the state duals event by finishing second in the Region 7 duals on Friday.
Scottsboro clinched its spot with a 43-31 win over Fort Payne Friday at Carter Gymnasium before falling to Arab 53-20 in the region finals.
“We looked flat,” said Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton. “We’ll get back at it, correct some things and hopefully have a better effort next Thursday.”
The Wildcats will wrestle Region 8 champion Athens in the opening round of the state tournament at Arab on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Arab wrestles Region 8 runner-up Hartselle. The Scottsboro-Athens winner and Arab-Hartselle winner then wrestle for a spot in the AHSAA 5A-6A Duals state semifinals on Jan. 19.
Against Fort Payne, the match was tied 31-all entering the final two matches, but Porter Mitchem and Kolby Clark won via pin in the 182- and 195-pound weight class respectively to give Scottsboro the victory. The Wildcats also got wins via pin from Ansel Goggans at 145 and Nate Warren at 220, forfeit wins from Stone Staton (106) and Lucas Bellomy (285), a major decision from John Stewart (126) and a decision from Aiden Goggans at 152.
Against Arab, Scottsboro won five of the first seven matches, taking a 20-18 lead after Thomas Rackler’s second-period buzzer-beating pin at 138. But the Knights won the final seven weight class matches, which included a forfeit at 195, to secure the region title.
Other winners for Scottsboro via pin were Cole Synder at 113 and Clinton Stewart at 126 while Stone Slaton won by technical fall (15-0) at 106 and John Stewart won a 8-4 decision at 120.
Scottsboro finishes third in tournament — At Madison, Scottsboro finished third in the 16-team Dick Clem Invitational at Bob Jones High School on Saturday.
Scottsboro closed with 161 team points, 34.5 back of champion Arab (195.5) and 24.5 back of runner-up Huntsville (185.50).
Eight Scottsboro wrestlers placed, led by Clinton Stewart’s first-place finish in the 126-pound weight class. Stewart went 4-0 in the tournament, winning all four matches via pin.
Meanwhile, John Stewart (120-pound weight class), Thomas Rackler (138), Ansel Goggans (145) all posted runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes for Scottsboro while Stone Staton (106), Cole Snyder and Nate Warren (22) posted third-place finishes and Porter Mitchem (182) had a fourth-place finish.
