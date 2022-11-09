The Skyline varsity boys basketball team worked a little overtime in order to start the 2022-23 season on a winning note.
The Vikings outscored host Susan Moore 15-5 in overtime to post a 57-47 season-opening victory Tuesday night.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 1:16 am
Skyline (1-0) led 13-6 after one quarter and 25-20 at halftime before Susan Moore moved in front 32-29 after three quarters. Will Avans sank a game-tying free throw for Skyline with 23 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Chase Bickers scored 15 points, Jayten Prince netted 14 and Bryant Kenner added 12 for Skyline, which also got six points from Dillon Stephens and five each from Avans and Scott York.
Logan Blackwell scored 15 points for Susan Moore (0-1).
Brindlee Mountain 53, Woodville 49 — At Woodville, the Panthers were unable to erase an early deficit in a season-opening setback to Brindlee Mountain Tuesday night.
Woodville (0-1) trailed 14-7, 22-16 and 37-33 at the quarter breaks.
Cameron Dolberry scored 18 points and Damien Benson netted 11 for Woodville while Trey Stone had nine points, Mason Jones had eight, Axel Magno had two and Jase Delaney had one.
Jacob Shavers and Trenton Caviness scored 20 and 12 points respectively for Brindlee Mountain (1-0).
Westminster Christian 78, Section 28 — At Huntsville, the reigning Class 2A state champion Lions suffered a season-opening loss to Class 4A power Westminster Christian Tuesday night.
Section (0-1) trailed 25-9, 43-17 and 69-19 at the quarter breaks.
Titus Beaty, Josh Varner and Aaron Waldrop scored five points each for Section, which also got four points from Antonie Jonathan, three each from Jackson Cooper and Kodee Vaught, two from Jr. Walker and one from Sam Swinford.
Westminster Christian got a game-high 30 points from star Chase McCrary, who according to 247Sports.com has offers from Alabama, Kansas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Houston.
