Another season of high school cross country begins Thursday. Here is a preview look at each of the cross country teams in Jackson County:
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Sectional: Class 5A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: Arab, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Lee, Russellville, Sardis, West Point
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed third in Class 6A State Meet; Won Class 6A Section 6 championship
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Won Class 6A State Championship; Won Class 6A Section 6 championship
› Head coach: Luke Robinson
› 2022 Girls Roster: Seniors Emma Bradford, Sadie Latham, Cadence Laughlin, Shelton Linville, Sayde Webb; juniors Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Makenna Howes; sophomores Madison Blanton, Cambree Bradford, Gracy Coley, Alice Merck, Ava Selby; freshmen Lydia Bell, Brooklyn Chastain, Avery Earnest, Macey Frazier, Shelby Laughlin, Mia Martin, Audrey Stokes; eighth-graders Bradford Banks, Toulla Bucklin, Addison Joose, Alayna Joose; seventh-graders Reese Avenel, Morelia Diaz, Leanna Frye, Carmen Martinez, Lauren Tubbs
› 2022 Boys Roster: Seniors Cameron Estes, Evan Hill, Josh Hill, Wilson Hill; juniors Johny Felix, River Green, Stephen Jones, Frederik Koziol, Javier Martinez, Hamilton Richardson; sophomores Luke Barber, Kilgore Mcgee, Brady Strickland; freshmen Carter Hodges, McGowan Holt, Josh Laney, Sawyer McWilliams, Jackson Reynolds, Patton Russell, Craft Sanders, Brady Turner; eighth-graders Keaton Allen, Andrew Barber Aydan Blanton, Armando Camacho, Tommy Clements, Ismael Felix, Hunt Holland, Will Paradise, Hogan Richardson, Eli Strickland; seventh-graders Trace Knowles, Josh Lee, Ryder Linville, Ethan Martin, Braxton McAllister, Austin Roberts, Sam Thomas Roney
› Team notes: Scottsboro’s girls and boys cross country teams have combined to win 39 state championships (23 girls and 16 boys) since 1991…Scottsboro has won six straight boys state championships. The won Class 5A state titles from 2016-19 before winning 6A state titles in 2020-21…Scottsboro’s returning boys runners who ran at state last year are Evan Hill, Jones, Josh Hill, Richardson, Estes and Kilgore…Scottsboro’s returning girls runners who ran at state last season are Campbell, Emma Bradford, Smith Bradford, Mia Martin, Cambree Bradford, Banks Bradford and Shelton Linville…Scottsboro will host the Class 5A Section 4 Meet on Oct. 27… Scottsboro alum Luke Robinson is entering his sixth season as head coach.
› Quoting coach: “We had a great summer of training. Everyone is looking great. The goal is and has always been to bring home two blue maps (state championship trophies) on Nov. 5. Our main strength is our willingness to fight for each other. Scottsboro Cross Country is the dynasty that it is because of the family atmosphere that we try to incorporate. Our athletes care more about the success of the team than their own recognition.”
› Sectional outlook: “We have some tough teams in our section, and we look forward to competing with them throughout the season.”
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro’s Tad’s Two-Mile Meet
NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Sectional: Class 4A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: Brooks, Central-Florence, DAR, Deshler, East Lawrence, Madison County, New Hope, Priceville, Rogers, West Limestone, Westminster Christian, West Morgan, Wilson
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in 4A Section 2 Meet
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in 4A Section 2 Meet
› Head coach: Johnny Holman
› 2022 Girls Roster: No runners
› 2022 Boys Roster: Senior Jay Yates
› Team notes: Yates finished just outside of qualifying for a state meet appearance as junior in 2021…Holman is entering his sixth season as North Jackson’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “I think Jay will do well this year. He’s been with me for 4 years. He trains hard, runs solid and is an all-around great kid. “He has long legs and a good stride. His work ethic is top notch.
› Sectional outlook: “As always, our section is very tough. It’ll be interesting to see who will end up on top.”
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro’s Tad’s Two-Mile Meet
NSM BISON
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Woodville, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› Head Coach: Brooke Crawford
› 2022 Girls Roster: Junior Cloey Davenport; freshman Paisley Pritchett
› 2022 Boys Roster: Junior Noah Holland; sophomore Branson Bearden
› Team notes: Lane Gamble and Kayden Reyes are NSM’s lone returning runners from the 2020 season…Crawford is entering her first season as NSM’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “We are excited to start a new cross country season. Two runners are returning from last season, while two are new runners. Each of the runners have put in work to be prepared for the season. I expect all of the runners to have a successful season. Our returning runners are young with experience that they can share with our new runners. Our team works hard and should be able to compete.”
› Sectional outlook: “As a first year coach, I don’t know a lot about the teams in our sectional. I know that many teams are well established and will be good competition. I look forward to learning more about those teams.”
› Season opener: Aug. 27 at Scottsboro’s Black and Gold Classic
PISGAH EAGLES
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Section, Skyline, Woodville, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed fifth in the Class 1A-2A State Meet; Won Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet championship; Jackson County champion
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed eighth in the Class 1A-2A State Meet; Class 1A-2A Section 4 runner-up; Jackson County champion
› 2022 Girls Roster: Senior Kimberly Miller; sophomore Emma Sisk; freshmen Addy Barnett, Laily Brown, Nevaeh Evans, Kayana Stewart; eighth-grader Kerby Brooks, Bree Draper, Katie Edwards, Emilee Fetter, Kenyde Givens, Jack Haynes, Destiny Lewis, Aniyah Okafor, Cadence Sanders
› 2022 Boys Roster: Seniors Brodie Ferguson, Mason Overdear, Jake Smith; juniors Tristan Little, Ethan Smith; freshmen Tristan Cuzzort, Emmanuel Elizondo, Wilson Gann, Layne Howell, Tristan Hutson; seventh-graders Hunter Huxtable, Landyn Little
› Head Coach: Gus Hembree
› Team Notes: Both Pisgah teams have qualified for state for the past six seasons…The Pisgah girls program has advanced to the state meet in every year of its existence (2009)…Evans was all-state as an eighth-grader after finishing seventh in the Class 1A-2A Girls State meet last season…Pisgah returning girls runners who ran at state last season are Evans, Stewart, Lewis, Edwards, Sisk, Miller and Barrett. Meanwhile, Brooks ran at state as a seventh-grader while running for Section last season…Pisgah returning boys runners who ran at state last season where Little, Overdear, Elizondo, Ferguson, Jake Smith and Ethan Smith…Pisgah’s girls and boys teams have both won eight straight Jackson County championships…Gus Hembree is entering his 14th season as Pisgah’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “We understand we have an uphill battle all season. Our schedule is tougher this year. We are younger this year than we have been since I started the team. The potential is there, we just have to put in the work and stay healthy and we will have a chance to be competitive this season. My returning runners have brought a new toughness to this year's team. I have been pleased with the effort and leadership they are providing. I am excited about our new runners. They are athletic and working hard to improve. We have to stay healthy and my newbies will have to be able to grow up fast and handle a big load.”
› Sectional outlook: “Our sectional was tough last year. For the boys side, 18 of the top 20 runners from last year's sectionals return. Add Pleasant Valley that was runner up in 3A with all their runners returning, this year's sectionals will be one of the toughest we have competed in several years. Mason Overdear, Brodie Ferguson, Jake Smith Tristan Little Ethan Smith Manny Elizondo and Tristan Hutson along with the newbies definitely have a tough road to state. The girls certainly don’t have a cake walk. Pleasant Valley Sand Rock and Section are going to give us a run for our money. This is the youngest girls team I have had at Pisgah. My girls have been working hard to get better and bring along the new additions.”
› Season opener: Aug. 27 at Scottsboro’s Black and Gold Classic
SECTION LIONS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Skyline, Woodville, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Academy, Sand Rock, Tanner
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed seventh in the Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed sixth in the Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2022 Girls Roster: Sophomore Joanna Newsome; eighth-graders Taylor Bell, Kaelyn Browning, Charlee Key, Litzi Martinez, Ellie Reed
› 2022 Boys Roster: Juniors Brayden Bell, Cogan McCutchen; sophomore Leo Chapparro, Giovanny Vega; eighth-grader Piercen Saint
› Head Coach: Melissa McCutchen
› Team Notes: Taylor Bell qualified for the state meet as a seventh-grader last season…McCutchen is entering her third season as Section’s head coach.
› Quoting coach: “We have three newcomers to our team and they plus the other members want to be out here running and want to improve daily. Their hard work and dedication to our team will help us be very competitive in the Varsity division this season. This is a great group of athletes who play multiple sports and they want to do well and be successful in all that they do. It will take improvement and dedication each day. As long as the runners come out and work hard each practice and push themselves, we will have a successful season.”
› Sectional outlook: “Our sectional is one of the toughest in the state. It is full of f outstanding competition. We will have to work extremely hard to be competitive in our sectional but I know our runners are ready for the challenge.”
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro’s Tad’s Two-Mile Meet
SKYLINE VIKINGS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Woodville, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in the Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in the Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2022 Girls Roster: Sophomores Katie Roach, Trinity Skipper; Freshmen Gracie Bullock
› 2022 Boys Roster: Freshmen Jack Pickett, Nathan Palmieri
› Head Coach: Rhonda Saint
› Team Notes: Skyline has no returning runners that ran at state last season, although Roach ran in the 1A-2A girls state meet in 2020…Skipper is Skyline’s lone newcomer this season…Palmieri just missed qualifying for state as an eighth-grader last season. Roach and Bullock ran at sectionals last season…Saint is entering her seventh season as Skyline head coach.
› Quoting coach: “I want my runners to go out each race and give it their best. I want to see them improve weekly. Most of all I want them to have fun and enjoy the sport. My runners have all been running since seventh grade. They know the courses. They know how to pace themselves.
› Sectional outlook: “There are several strong teams in our sectional. It should be a very competitive race this year. We do not have enough runners to qualify as a team. I will need each of my runners to give it their all this season. I hope by the time sectionals roll around some of my runners will be state qualifiers.”
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro’s Tad’s Two-Mile Meet
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2021 Girls’ Team Finish: No team
› 2021 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in the Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2022 Girls Roster: No team
› 2022 Boys Roster: Senior Abel Hilliard; junior Kade Hermes; sophomore Sedric Guerin; eighth-grader Trent Hillis
› Head Coach: Jonathan Parsons
› Team Notes: Woodville has three returning runners from last season…Guerin finished two spots away from qualifying of the state meet last season after running a personal-record time (21:41.55)…Parsons is entering his second season as Woodville head coach.
› Quoting coach: “(Our runners) are ready to be pushed physically and really would like to qualify for state this year. Constant improvement and having one runner qualify for state would be a great season.”
› Sectional outlook: “We have some familiar people and some are new. Some of the teams we are close with since they are in the county. Many of our runners are friends with other runners in the county and so they are always encouraging each other. It is amazing to see competitors who want to see each other succeed.”
› Season opener: Aug. 27 at Scottsboro’s Black and Gold Classic
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
› Oct. 27
Class 1A-7A Section Meets
› Nov. 5
AHSAA Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum (Moulton)
