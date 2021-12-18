The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team clamped down defensely in crunch time for a win.
The Wildcats held host Fyffe scoreless over the final four minutes of the teams’ matchup Tuesday night for a 64-58 victory at Fyffe High School in just the third ever meeting between the teams.
Scottsboro (7-6) led 14-2 midway through the first quarter but ultimately saw its lead cut to 16-15 by quarter’s end. Fyffe led 31-30 at halftime and Scottsboro was in front 47-44 after three quarters, but Fyffe tied the game at 58-all with four minutes remaining. But the Red Devils never scored again, as Scottsboro finished the game on a 6-0 run to close it out. Alyssa Paschal’s bucket with 3:22 remaining put the Wildcats in front for good.
Paschal was one of four Scottsboro players to score in double figures. Jadaya Edmondson had a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland netted 16 points, Lexie Bennett had 11 and Paschal had 10. The Wildcats also got six points from Adair Holland.
Riley Wise scored 18 points and Emma Twilley netted 14 for Fyffe (2-8).
Woodville 45, Whitesburg Christian 34 — At Huntsville, visiting Woodville held the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter to erase an eight-point deficit on the way to recording its second win over Whitesburg Christian this season.
Woodville (4-5) trailed 14-6 after one quarter before outscoring the Warriors 16-0 in the second quarter to built a 22-14 halftime lead. The Panthers led 30-24 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 16 points for Woodville, which also got nine from Anna Robertson, seven from Alexis Brown, six from Lannah Grace Beard, four from Karlee Holcomb and three from Michaela Jones.
Morgan Alley and Bailey Morrow scored eight points each for Whitesburg Christian (1-12).
Skyline 62, Gaylesville 15 — At Gaylesville, defending Class 1A state champion and current No. 1-ranked Skyline posted its 10th straight win while staying undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play with Tuesday’s win.
Skyline (10-3, 4-0) built a 27-0 lead after one quarter and was in front 50-3 at halftime and 53-10 after three quarters.
Every Skyline players scored points, led by Blakey Strucky’s 16 and Gracie Rowell’s 14. The Vikings also got seven points each from Lexie Stucky and Kaina King, six from Jaslynn Wilkinson, five from Kenzie Manning, four from Brinlee Potts and three from Audra Bellomy.
Delany Coker scored four points for Gaylesville (0-8, 0-5).
Madison County 58, North Jackson 53 — At Gurley, the Chiefs fell just short against Class 4A Area 14 foe Madison County Tuesday night.
North Jackson (0-7, 0-3) led 14-11 after one quarter before trailing 28-26 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters.
Avery Wynne scored 12 of her team-high 14 pints in the second half for North Jackson while Peyton Hill scored 11 points, Tyra Smith had nine, Bailey Abernathy had eight, Sarah Garner had seven and Arielle Haynes had four.
Carin Wright scored 24 points while Jaedyn Speights had 13 and Brianna Duskin had 12 for Madison County (8-2, 2-1).
Sylvania 75, Section 44 — At Sylvania, the Rams outscored visiting Section 24-6 in the second quarter to take control and earn a season sweep of the teams’ series.
Section (4-7) trailed just 13-11 after one quarter before Sylvania pushed its lead to 37-17 by halftime. The Rams led 62-36 after three quarters.
Madison Armstrong scored 19 points and Savannah White netted 10 for Section, which also got six points from Kenleigh Owens and four from Chloe Britt.
Kirby Wisner and Leianna Currie scored 19 and 15 points respectively for Sylvania (7-4).
WEDNESDAY
Pisgah 82, NSM 29 — At Higdon, Lipscomb signee Molly Heard scored a game-high 24 points while Kallie Tinker and Piper Anderson combined to make 10 of Pisgah’s 14 3-pointers during the top-ranked Eagles’ Class 2A Area 15 win over North Sand Mountain on Wednesday.
Pisgah (9-2, 3-0) ran out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and was in front 48-17 at halftime and 68-26 after three quarters.
Tinker finished with 16 points and Anderson had 15 — both made five 3-point shots — for the Eagles, who also got eight from Lila Kate Wheeler, six from Campbell Barron, five from Paisley Patalas and four from Madeline Flammia.
Kayden Reyes led NSM (5-5, 0-3) with nine points while Liz Hassell had six, Lillian Hassell had five and Ashley Shrader had four.
THURSDAY
Section 43, Lindsay Lane 37 — At Section, the Lions avenged their season-opening loss to Lindsay Lane with Thursday’s victory.
Section (5-7) led 10-8, 22-20 and 35-29 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Armstrong scored 13 points and Kenleigh Owens added 11 for the Lions, who also got nine from Savannah White and four from Savannah King.
Lindsey Murr scored 25 points for Lindsay Lane (4-7).
Skyline 71, Cedar Bluff 26 — At Cedar Bluff, four Vikings scored in double figures as No. 1-ranked Skyline coasted to a Class 1A Area 13 victory.
Skyline (11-3, 5-0) raced in front 37-6 after one quarter and was in front 53-11 at halftime and 59-20 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell scored 15 points and Kaina King added 14 for Skyline, which also got 10 points each from Brinlee Potts and Blakely Stucky, nine from Kenzie Manning, seven from Audra Bellomy and five from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Valley Head 76, Woodville 61 — At Valley Head, the visiting Panthers were unable to complete the regular-season sweep of Class 1A Area 14 rival Valley Head.
The game was tied 18-all after one quarter, but Woodville (4-6, 2-2) fell behind 40-28 at halftime and trailed 56-41 after three quarters.
Leading scorers for Woodville were Alexis Brown with 18, Jessica Sirten with 14 and Anna Robertson with 10.
Ansley Blalock scored a game-high 35 points for Valley Head (6-3, 3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.