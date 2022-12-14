North Jackson softball player Peyton Hill visited several colleges during the recruiting process.
But one felt different than the rest, and that difference was the difference in her college decision.
Hill has signed to play college softball at Shorter University, an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Gulf South Conference.
Hill committed to Shorter in July before making it official in a recent signing ceremony at North Jackson High School.
“Of all the colleges I visited, I immediately felt like Shorter was home for me,” Hill said. “Everyone was so welcoming and it just felt like I was with family.”
Hill is one of four 202 North Jackson senior softball players that have signed to play collegiately, joining West Georgia signee Destry Lambert — Shorter and West Georgia are Gulf South Conference rivals — and Northwest Shoals signees Sarah Kate Garner and Haven Steeley.
Hill and her teammates have helped make North Jackson a Class 4A power, leading the Chiefs to a state championship during the 2021 season and a third-place state finish last spring.
Hill is a two-time all-state player, having been selected first-team all-state designated hitter in 2021 after batting 321 with a .404 on-base percentage, 50 hits, seven doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. She was a second-team all-state selection at DH in 2022 after battling .373 (62-for-166) with a .429 on-base percentage and a 1.134 OPS and totaling 14 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 60 RBIs, 55 runs, 17 walks and seven stolen bases. The Chiefs’ starting shortstop also had a .897 fielding percentage.
Hill is projected to play middle infield/third base for Shorter.
One of Hill’s friends and former North Jackson teammates, Bailey Abernathy, will be one of her future Shorter teammates. Abernathy was a two-year starter for the Chiefs before her family moved to Beauregard during the offseason.
“When Bailey decided to also go to Shorter it was like everything was falling back into place. It will definitely be different this high school season to play without my best friend but I know that next year we will be back on the field together at college. She has been a teammate since we were very young and have always played together. So I am very excited that we will soon be teammates and roommates at Shorter.”
Hill looks forward to the challenge of playing at the collegiate level.
“I believe that playing at the next level will require even more dedication, hard work and focus,” she said. “The demands will be greater at the collegiate level not only on the field but also in the classroom.”
Before suiting up for Shorter, Hill is eying another big season for the Chiefs.
My time at North Jackson has been very exciting because most of our softball team has played with each other since the beginning and we have a special bond that most teams don’t have,” she said. “My expectations for my senior year is give it my all for my team and for us to win another state championship.”
