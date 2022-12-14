Peyton Hill

North Jackson's Peyton Hill will play college softball at Shorter University.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

North Jackson softball player Peyton Hill visited several colleges during the recruiting process.

But one felt different than the rest, and that difference was the difference in her college decision.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.