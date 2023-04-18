A pair of Jackson County teams took the top spots at the annual Cullman Pre-State Blowout tournament.
Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro (23-7-2) won the event’s Class 5A-7A division while North Jackson (16-10) won the 1A-4A division.
North Jackson finished 4-0 in the tournament while Scottsboro went 4-0-1.
Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline (18-7-1) also competed in the event, going 2-2 in Class 1A-4A division.
SCOTTSBORO — The Wildcats opened tournament play with a five-inning scoreless tie with Chelsea. Morgan Perkins finished 2-for-3 with two doubles for Scottsboro while Lana Emanuel and Lurleen B. Wallace signee Brooklyn McGee both singled. Pace signee Alyssa Smart pitched four shutout innings and recorded five strikeouts for the Wildcats while Anna Stuart Dawson recorded three strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Scottsboro then posted a 1-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Scottsboro scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first when Emanuel walked and scored on McNeese’s RBI double. McNeese, Dawson and Anna Claire Crocker had one hit each for the Wildcats. Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a shutout for the Wildcats, recording seven strikeouts while allowing just two hits over six innings pitched.
The Wildcats then notched a 1-0 win over Gardendale, scoring the game’s only run in the fourth inning on Doss’ RBI single that plated Emanuel, who led off the inning with a double for one of her two hits in the game. Cunningham also had two hits while Doss singled and walked. Dawson pitched another complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and one walk while recording 11 strikeouts over seven innings pitched.
Scottsboro then posted a 3-2 win over 6A No. 5-ranked Helena, breaking a 2-all tie in the top of the fourth with Austin McNeese’s go-ahead RBI single. McNeese finished with two RBIs while Emma Cunningham was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wildcats, who got one hit each from Perkins, Emanuel, McNeese, Dawson, McGee, Smart and Lurleen B. Wallace signee Kambrie Doss. Smart got the win in the circle, recording three strikeouts over five innings.
The Wildcats closed their championship run with a win over 4A No. 1-ranked Curry, which was playing in the large school division. Scottsboro took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Doss singled and later scored on a passed ball and Perkins drove in a run when she drew a bases-loaded walk. Doss finished with two hits for Scottsboro while Smart had one. Dawson picked up her third win of the tournament in the circle for Scottsboro, recording nine strikeouts and allowing just two hits and no walks over five innings pitched. Curry’s fourth-inning run ended Dawson’s 41 consecutive scoreless innings streak.
NORTH JACKSON — The Chiefs used a five-run first inning to post a 5-1 tournament-opening victory over Hamilton. The inning featured Avery Wynne’s RBI double, Georgia State signee Destry Lambert’s two-run home run and Northwest Shoals signee Haven Steeley’s two-run single. North Jackson also got a doubles and a run scored each from Northwest Shoals signee Sarah Kate Garner and Allison Ferguson and a walk and a run scored from Trinity Seale, who picked up the win in the circle while recording three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
The Chiefs followed that win with a 10-1 victory over Class 2A No. 7-ranked Sumiton Christian. Garner finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Jayda Hutchins was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for North Jackson, which also got one hit and one RBI from both Wynne and Steeley and one hit each from Jaila Cobb and Allie Benson. Darcy McClendon struck out two over three innings pitched to get the win in the circle for the Chiefs.
North Jackson then shut out Danville 4-0. North Jackson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Garner singled and scored on Wynne’s RBI double. Lambert added a two-run home run later in the inning for a 3-0 Chiefs’ lead, and Shorter signee Peyton Hill smacked an RBI single in the fifth to cap the scoring. Lambert and Hill both finished with two hits while Garner had one hit, two walks and two runs scored. Lambert allowed jut three hits while recording nine strikeouts over five innings pitched to post the win in the circle.
The Chiefs capped their undefeated run through the tournament with a 15-4 victory over Cordova. North Jackson scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning, which featured
Wynne’s RBI bunt single, Hill’s RBI single, Cobb’s RBI hit by pitch, Hutchins’ two-run single, Wynne’s three-run double, Hill’s second RBI single and Seale’s RBI double. Wynne added a solo home run for the Chiefs and Seale had second RBI double in the top of the third for a 13-0 lead, and Wynne added an RBI sacrifice fly and Lambert had an RBI single in the fourth for North Jackson. Wynne finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs for the Chiefs while Garner had three hits, Hill, Hutchins and Seale had two hits and two RBIs each, Lambert had one hit and one RBI and Kinley Burton had one hit. Lambert record five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings pitched to earn the win in the circle.
SKYLINE — The Vikings opened play in the Cullman Pre-State Blowout with a 6-0 win over Cordova. Samford commit Olivia Treece pitched a four-inning no-hitter while recording seven strikeouts for Skyline. She also hit a solo home run for the Vikings, also got a two-run single from Jayla Ross and an RBI single from Ella Dean.
Skyline then fell 8-4 to Good Hope despite a three-run double from Brinlee Potts. The Vikings also got singles from Audra Bellomy, Ross and Blakely Stucky and two walks each from Sage Lewis and Kenzie Manning.
The Vikings rebounded with a 4-3 win over Hamilton. Potts hit a two-run home run and Blakely Stucky had an RBI single for Skyline while Treece singled and walked, Manning singled and Dean walked. Treece recorded 11 strikeouts over six innings pitched to earn the win in the circle.
Skyline closed the tournament a 5-2 loss to Cordova. Lewis and Nevaeh Buchanan both had an RBI single for the Vikings while Bellomy, Potts and Treece had one hit each.
