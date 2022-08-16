Add another Goose Pond Colony tournament title to Thomas Looney’s golfing resume.
After winning his sixth Goose Pond Colony Invitational championship last month, Looney won his second straight Goose Pond Colony Club Championship last weekend at the Goose Pond Plantation Course in Scottsboro.
Looney took the top spot in the tournament’s championship flight with a two-round score of 17-under par 127. Looney shot an 11-under par 61 in Round 1 before carding a 6-under par 66 in Round 2.
JB Sandlin was the runner-up, finishing four shots back with a two-round score of 13-under par 131. Sandlin shot 7-under par 65 in Round 1 and 6-under par 66 in Round 2.
Rounding out the championship flight results were Chris Hancock (70-72-142), Robson Copenhaver (71-72-143), John Austin Dolberry (74-74-148) and Levi Shelton (72-77-149).
Regular ‘A’ Division — Zach Belvin posted a two-round score of 3-under par 141, shooting a 69 in Round 1 and a 72 in Round 2 to claim the division title.
Ronnie White was second (75-69-144) while Rick Whitehead was third (77-73-150), Matt Lockmiller fourth (78-80-158) and Brian Jones fifth (78-81-159).
Regular ‘B’ Division — James Parrett won the division title with a two-round score of 154 (79-75).
Steve Bryant finished second (84-79-163) while Bob Reid was third (79-88-167) and Daran Anderson was fourth (85-82-167).
Senior Division — Donny Seymour shot a 2-under par in each round and closed with a two-round score of 4-under par 140 to claim the title in a tiebreaker with Danny Hancock (69-71-140).
Jim Reid (73-73-146) finished third while Alan Looney (73-77-150) was fourth and James Kean (82-75-157) was fifth.
Junior 12-14-year-olds Division — David Devries shot a 75-76-151 to take the top spot in the division. Paul Stewart (90-85-175) was the runner-up.
Junior 16-18-year-olds Division — Levi Devries won the division with with a two-round score of 77-77-154. Greyson Widgeon (78-91-169) was second while Reed Potter was third (90-90-180) and Brylie Evans was fourth (107-116-223).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.