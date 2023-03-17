Doss Seale

Kambrie Doss tags out North Jackson's Trinity Seale as she tries to return to third base after North Jackson was unable to execute a squeeze bunt in the seventh inning of Scottsboro's 1-0 win Thursday afternoon at Scottsboro High School. 

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

One run was enough to decide the latest meeting between two rival softball programs.

Scottsboro scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning and then protected it with several big defensive plays in a 1-0 victory over visiting North Jackson Thursday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.