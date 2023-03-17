One run was enough to decide the latest meeting between two rival softball programs.
Scottsboro scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning and then protected it with several big defensive plays in a 1-0 victory over visiting North Jackson Thursday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
“That was a good game. Both defenses, both pitchers did an outstanding job,” said Scottsboro head coach Kevin Thompson. “That’s a big win. North Jackson’s got a really good team, well-coached, a lot good players. Proud of our girls for finding a way to win.”
The Class 5A No. 10-ranked Wildcats gave Thompson, North Jackson’s head coach from 2018-22, a win against his former team.
Thompson and new North Jackson head coach Caleb Wynne, an assistant for the Chiefs during Thompson’s tenure, said the coaching tie-ins between the teams was just a pregame storyline and didn’t impact the game.
What did impact the game was pitching and defense, as neither team could get much going at the plate. Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart and North Jackson’s Destry Lambert allowed five hits each and neither issued a walk. Smart totaled 12 strikeouts and Lambert recorded three strikeouts.
“We’re very fortunate to have the pitchers we have,” Thompson said. “The key was not letting (North Jackson batters) extend their arms when they swing the bat. They hit the long ball well. If they get the meat of the bat on it, they’re going to drive it. Kept it in and kept them off balance. She did a great job.”
Wynne said Lambert kept the Chiefs in the game despite their hitting struggles.
“Destry, that was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen her pitch,” Wynne said. “She pitched good enough to win.”
Scottsboro (10-4) had three of its five hits in the first, getting singles from Brooklyn McGee and Smart to start the inning. Two batters later, Kambrie Doss singled to drive in McGee’s courtesy runner, Anna Claire Crocker, with what turned out to be the winning run.
North Jackson (5-5) had a couple of promising chances to tie the game. After Avery Wynne reached on an error to start the sixth inning, Peyton Hill launched a deep fly ball to right field. But Scottsboro’s Lana Emanuel made a leaping catch near the outfield wall. Had she not made that catch, the Chiefs would’ve had a strong chance to score on the play.
“We work on that at practice and we’ve told them all year that sooner or later we’re going to catch one that we shouldn’t because we’ve been practicing it,” Thompson said. “(Emanuel) came through.”
In the seventh, Trinity Seale led off the inning for the Chiefs with a single before stealing second base and moving to third base on Haven Steeley’s sacrifice bunt. North Jackson then tried to lay down a squeeze bunt but was unable to do so, and Seale was tagged out trying to return to third base. Smart then struck out the Chiefs’ batter to end the game.
“We were right where we wanted to be there at the end,” Caleb Wynne said, “just did not execute the play that was called.”
