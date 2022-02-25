Skyline is heading back to the Class 1A Girls State Tournament to defend its crown.
The top-ranked Vikings cruised to a 52-34 win over Decatur Heritage in the Class 1A Northeast Regional championship game Tuesday afternoon at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Skyline (27-8) will play No. 3 Loachapoka (22-8) in the Class 1A state semifinals on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
“It’s what we wanted,” said Skyline junior post player Lexie Stucky. “It’s what we’ve been working for since the beginning. It’s good to go back.”
The win was Skyline’s fourth all-time Northeast Regional championship and its third in the past four seasons.
“It’s big,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “Been fortunate enough to have good players. Anybody can say what they want about coaching, but you’ve got to have good players.”
It was the second consecutive year that Skyline defeated the Eagles in the regional final. The Vikings won last year’s matchup 62-18. While the score was closer this season, Skyline controlled the rematch as well.
After a shaky first quarter that saw the Vikings holding a 13-8 lead, Skyline opened the second with an 11-3 scoring run before ending the quarter with a 7-2 run over the final 1:05, getting a 3-pointer from Blakely Stucky, a layup from Stucky after Kenzie Manning’s steal and a two free throws from Lexie Stucky with two seconds left in the half to build a 34-16 lead.
“We got (Decatur Heritage) tired right there before halftime,” McCarver said. “If we hadn’t had halftime we’d probably been better off. They were getting real tired and they started turning the ball over and we started getting easy buckets.”
Added sophomore guard Blakey Stucky, “It was exciting when we had that run before halftime, but then we just kept saying we couldn’t (relax) because they were wanting to beat us so bad.”
But the Vikings were never threatened in the second half. Blakey Stucky sank a 3-pointer on Skyline’s first possession of the third quarter, and the Vikings’ lead ballooned to 47-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
With Decatur Heritage sitting back in a zone, Skyline milked the clock in the final period.
“We tried to get them out of the zone but they were never coming out of it,” McCarver said, “so we just got a big lead and tried to hold on to it.”
The win was Skyline’s 33rd consecutive victory against Class 1A opponents.
Blakely Stucky, the regional MVP, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Vikings. Kaina King totaled 13 points, four assists and five rebounds for Skyline while Lexie Stucky had nine points, nine rebounds and two assists and two steals, Manning had eight points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals, Brinlee Potts had four points and Gracie Rowell had three points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Manning and the Stucky sisters were selected to the all-regional tournament team.
Elizabeth Wilson led Decatur Heritage (20-9) with 10 points.
Manning said the Vikings, who have no seniors on their eight-player roster, are excited to return to the state tournament for a second straight season.
“It’s not something a lot of people get to experience,” she said. “We’re excited to get to experience it again.”
