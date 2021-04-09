The Scottsboro Swim Association posted its best ever finish in the Southeastern Age Group Swim Championships.
SSA combined for a sixth-place finish in the co-ed division, was seventh in the boys team standings and ninth in the girls team standings.
SSA had its most age group qualifiers during the meet. SSA’s qualifiers were Arlen Parr, Ryder Linville, David Rainer, Griffin Johnston, Kai Walker, Karsyn Walker and Morelia Calderon-Diaz.
Meanwhile, SSA’s 10-and under girls and boys teams both finished second in their age group standings.
“This was an incredible meet,” said SSA coach Mark Richard. “It was unbelievable how well this group placed with such a small number of athletes compared to the other teams.”
Karsyn Walker placed first overall for individual points (115) in the 10U girls division. She won five different events.
Calderon-Diaz finished sixth (81 points) in the 10U girls standings. Rainer placed second overall (114) in the 10U boys division while Johnston was fifth (87) and Walker 14th (37).
Walker is currently ranked Top 20 nationally for eight events in the 8U boys division and Top 10 nationally for two of those events.
“These athletes have been working hard to achieve their goals,” Richard said.
