The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team cut down a rival, then cut down the net.
The top-seeded Wildcats took control against third-seeded Fort Payne in the fourth quarter to win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship with a 55-48 triumph at Hambrick Hall Thursday night.
It was the third area championship in six seasons for Scottsboro and the second for the Wildcats under head coach Brandon Childers.
It was also Scottsboro’s first area title at the Class 6A level.
Childers expected Thursday’s game to be a tight one, saying the team that came through down the stretch would win. He was glad it was his team that did so.
“I knew it would come down to a couple plays here and there. I’m proud of our kids’ effort. They just willed themselves to the win,” he said. “Really proud for our seniors. These seniors said they were going to get (an area championship). They’ve finished second the last two years, hadn’t won one since they were freshmen. They promised they were going to get an area championship and host another game here. They went out and just willed it to happen. One more game (in the sub-regionals) on this court. That’s big for them.”
Scottsboro (17-12) will host Area 16 runner-up, either Athens or No. 1-ranked Hazel Green, in a Northwest Sub-regional game on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play Friday, Feb. 18 in the Class 6A Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Scottsboro led Fort Payne 15-7 after one quarter before getting two Adair Holland 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter to lead 27-23 at halftime.
Fort Payne tied it 33-all after three quarters, but Scottsboro controlled the fourth quarter, but junior post player Jadaya Edmondson took over for Scottsboro in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her team-high 22 points. With the game-tied at 35-all, Edmondson scored from the low block to put the Wildcats in front for good, then converted a 3-point play a couple of possessions later followed by a putback that put Scottsboro up seven. She then hit a free-throw line jumper with 2:49 remaining and scored again in the post to up Scottsboro’s lead to 48-39 with 2:21 to play.
“Jadaya Edmondson just went to work in the post,” Childers said. “She got her fourth foul (in the third quarter) but she stayed in and made it almost to the end. We had to have her in, didn’t have anyone else to guard (Fort Payne center Brylan Gray). Jadaya did a really good of playing smart and she had some big buckets.”
Scottsboro then put the game away at the free throw line to seal the victory.
Audrey Holland finished with 16 points for Scottsboro while Lexie Bennett added nine and Adair Holland had eight.
Gray scored 23 points and Graiden Haas netted 10 for Fort Payne (20-11), which travels to play the Area 16 champion in the sub-regional round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.