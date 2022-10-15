Alvarez

Scottsboro's Keelan Alvarez breaks into the open for a big run during Scottsboro's 28-14 win over Douglas. The win wrapped up a home playoff game for the Wildcats.

 Photo Courtesy of Taylor Beck | The (Albertville) Sand Mountain Reporter

The Scottsboro football team will being the 2022 Class 5A playoffs on its home turf.

The Wildcats outscored the host Douglas Eagles 14-0 in the second half to post a 28-14 Class 5A Region 7 victory Friday night at Arthur Jarvis Stadium in Douglas.

