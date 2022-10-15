The Scottsboro football team will being the 2022 Class 5A playoffs on its home turf.
The Wildcats outscored the host Douglas Eagles 14-0 in the second half to post a 28-14 Class 5A Region 7 victory Friday night at Arthur Jarvis Stadium in Douglas.
The win, coupled with Arab’s Class 5A Region 7-title clinching 34-20 win over Guntersville, means Scottsboro will finish second in the region standings and host the third-place finisher from 5A Region 8 third-place finisher in a first-round playoff game on Nov. 4.
“Proud of our players that they get to experience this success,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “We’re excited (about hosting a playoff game) and now we’ve got an opportunity to finish 5-1 in the region, which is big.”
Scottsboro closes region play at home against winless Crossville next week.
The Wildcat got a fight from Douglas, as the team’s swapped scores on the first four possessions of the first half.
Scottsboro (5-3, 4-1) took a 7-0 lead on its first offensive possession of the game. Wildcats quarterback Jake Jones scored on a 16-yard run on fourth down and the first of Cole Raeuchle’s four PATs with 7:44 remaining in the opening quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 58-yard run by running back Keelan Alvarez just a few plays before.
On the ensuing possession, Douglas (5-3, 2-3) answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game 7-7. Eagles running back Dakota Stewart rumbled his way into the end zone from one yard away to cap off a 15-play, 80-yard drive. The core was set up by a 22-yard pass from quarterback Eli Teal to receiver Kenyon Watkins on a third down from the Scottsboro 40-yard line. Teal was 8-of-8 for 49 yards on the drive.
In the second quarter, at the 10:07 mark, Scottsboro regained the lead 14-7 after Alvarez crossed the goal line on a 5-yard run to cap off a nine-play, 77-yard drive.
The Eagles offense answered again, but this time with an 8-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. Stewart, again scored the touchdown on a four-yard run, which was set up by a by crucial fourth down conversion when Stewart broke through the Wildcats defense for a 53-yard gain.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, Douglas forced the first defensive stop of the night by forcing a fumble and recovering the football at the Eagles 3-yard line with under four minutes to play in the first half. The turnover put an end to what would likely have been an 80-yard scoring drive.
To start the second half, Douglas received the ball first but went three-and-out, giving it back to Scottsboro almost immediately with prime field position. Nine plays and 55 yards later, the Wildcats took a 21-14 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Jones took it himself and scored on a two-yard run to cap off the drive.
The Eagles offense marched down the field into the red zone, but the drive stalled there. On fourth and 10 from the Scottsboro 19, Teal’s pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs. A flag was thrown for defensive pass interference, which would have given the Eagles a fresh set of downs, but it was picked up after discussion by officials.
On the ensuing possession, Scottsboro sealed the game after Jayden Gilbert took the pitch and gashed the Douglas defense for a 51-yard touchdown run, putting the Wildcats in front 28-14 with just 1:51 left to play in regulation.
“Jayden saw the crease, put his foot in the ground and went,” Bell said. “With Thomas Stewart out (because of injury), told him he had to step up and he did.”
Bell was pleased to see his defense pitch a shutout in the second half.
“We were on our heels in the first half,” Bell said. “I challenged (the defense) at halftime, (Defensive coordinator Ryan Dobbs) challenged them, they challenged each other, and they came out and played much better in the second half.”
Scottsboro outgunned Douglas 441-276. The Wildcats, who picked up 22 first downs, ran for 391 yards on 50 carries and averaged 7.8 yards per attempt.
Alvarez led Scottsboro with 164 yards on 25 carries while Jones ran for 109 yards on 14 carries, Thomas Rackler ran for 65 yards on eight carries and Gilbert ran for 55 yards on two carries. Jones also completed 3 of 7 passes for 50 yards, with Kyle Wright (27 yards), Alvarez (12 yards) and Rackler (11 yards) catching one pass each.
› Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM and Taylor Beck of The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville contributed to this report.
