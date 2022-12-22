The Skyline varsity boys basketball team got a bit of revenge on the way to earning a berth in a holiday tournament championship game.
The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings avenged an earlier loss to Whitesburg Christian by defeating the Warriors 64-60 in the Valley Head Invitational semifinals on Wednesday.
Skyline (11-4) lost to Whitesburg Christian 58-56 in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament. But in the rematch, the Vikings raced in front 23-10 after one quarter and 37-23 at halftime. Whitesburg Christian rallied to within 50-47 after three quarters, but Skyline held off the Warriors in the fourth quarter on to advance to play Sardis in Thursday night’s championship game.
Four Skyline players scored in double figures. Jayten Prince led the Vikings with 18 points and Scott York netted 15 while Bryant Kennamer totaled 14 and Will Avans added 11. The Vikings also got four points from Chase Bickers and two from Dillon Stephens.
Isaiah Matthews led Whitesburg Christian (10-4) with 22 points while Annin Harper and William Pugh had 20 and 10 points respectively.
Skyline 60, Asbury 28 — The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings used a dominant third quarter to advance to the Valley Head Invitational semifinals on Tuesday.
Skyline (10-4) led 17-9 after one quarter and 29-17 at halftime before outscoring Asbury 22-2 in the third quarter to build a commanding 51-19 advantage.
Four players scored in double figures for Skyline, which got 14 points from Bickers, 11 from York and 10 each from Avans and Kennamer. Prince pitched in six points for the Vikings while Sam Utter had four, Landon Rousseau had three and Stephens had two.
