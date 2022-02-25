The Scottsboro baseball team got it bats going for a win over Guntersville.
The Wildcats totaled 15 hits during a five-inning, mercy-rule shortened 14-3 win Monday afternoon at Guntersville High School.
Scottsboro (1-2) scored a run in every inning, highlighted by a seven-run top of the fourth.
Scottsboro had five that had at least two hits.
Waylon Farr was a triple away from the cycle for the Wildcats, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBIS, recording a two-run home run, an RBI double and RBI single and two walks and two runs scored. He also got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and recording five strikeouts while allowing one run on four hits and one walk. Will Jones pitched one inning in relief and struck out the side.
Collin Perkins finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, recording two two-run doubles while also scoring three runs. Connor McLaughlin and Michael Clements both went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Landon Grider was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. The Wildcats also got one hit and one RBI from Colton Atkinson, one hit, two walks and one RBI from Caleb Lynch, a single from Carson Chapman and an RBI from Ty Blankenship.
Scottsboro opened its season last Saturday with a split doubleheader at Buckhorn, falling 11-2 to the host Bucks and 10-0 to Bob Jones.
Against Buckhorn, Perkins went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats while Atkinson and Jones had one hit and one RBI each.
Meanwhile, Blankenship went 2-for-3 while Atkinson and Jones had one hit each against Bob Jones.
North Jackson starts 1-2 —At Stevenson, North Jackson lost its season opener to Dade County (Georgia) last Friday before splitting a doubleheader with Plainview and Arab last Saturday.
The Chiefs posted a 7-5 win over coach Cole Porter’s alma mater Plainview.
North Jackson (1-2) built a 3-0 lead thanks to bases-loaded RBI walks by Nick Jernigan and Jonathan Linderman in the bottom of the first inning and Carson Smith’s RBI groundout in the second inning. The Chiefs went in front 4-2 in the bottom of the third when Jernigan singled and later scored on a Plainview error. After the Bears took a 5-4 lead, the Chiefs tied the game in the fifth when Caden Wynne scored on a Plainview error. North Jackson then scored the go-ahead runs in the sixth. Diego Holt and Jayden Eakin walked and Carson Smith singled to load the bases, and Holt scored when Landon Barnes was hit by a pitch while Eakin later scored on Wynne’s fielder’s choice.
Smith finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Chiefs while Eakin singled, walked twice and scored two runs and Jernigan had a hit, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Landon Barnes pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief, posting four strikeouts while allowing no earned runs and just one hit. Smith started and struck out eight while allowing two hits and six walks.
Against Arab, North Jackson used a two-run single from Dalton Morris to cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. But Arab countered with a four-run top of the fifth before tacking on two more runs in the sixth to down the Chiefs.
Barnes, Holt and Blake Matthews all doubled for North Jackson while Morris, Eakin, Smith and Wynne each singled. Morris had nine strikeouts over four innings pitched and Matthews had two strikeouts in two innings in relief.
Against Dade County, the Chiefs were held to one hit by Wolverines’ pitcher Brayden Nethery, who posted six strikeouts.
Jernigan drew a walk and reached via hit by pitch for North Jackson while Jernigan doubled and scored the Chiefs’ lone run in the second inning.
Wynne pitched four innings for the Chiefs and struck out eight Dade County batters.
SJPIII sweeps Section — At Huntsville, host St. John Paul II swept a doubleheader from the Lions, 12-0 and 11-1, last Saturday.
Section (0-2) was playing without a number of starters who are still with the school’s state-tournament bound basketball team.
Blake Henry doubled, Jacob Stringer singled and Carter Cooper drove in a run for the Lions in Game 1 while Henry and Keaton Morris both singled in Game 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.