The Class 1A No. 10-ranked Woodville volleyball team is longer undefeated on the season, and a Jackson County rival is to blame.
Host North Jackson outlasted the Panthers 2-1 in a best-of-three set match Tuesday night in Stevenson.
North Jackson (5-2) claimed the match 25-23, 21-25 and 15-11. The win avenged a 3-0 loss at Woodville (5-1) five days earlier.
“It was good to bounce back and get the win,” said North Jackson head coach Melissa Brown. “The girls played very well. We reduced our mistakes and started playing our type of game. Woodville is a very talented and well-coached team. This type of game experience will help us continue to be successful throughout the season.”
Three straight service aces by Lannah Grace Beard pushed Woodville to a 15-9 lead in the first set, but the Chiefs battled back and took a 23-19 lead before Woodville scored four straight points to tie the game. But a miss-hit from Woodville put North Jackson back in front before Addie Reed’s kill sealed the Chiefs’ opening set win.
Woodville controlled the second set for most of the way and led 24-17 before four straight North Jackson points made it close before the Panthers closed it out to tie the match.
The Panthers grabbed a 6-4 lead in the third set, but an eventual 5-0 scoring run that included two Kinsley Burton aces put the Chiefs in front for good.
Allie Benson and Jazmyn Taylor finished with six kills each for North Jackson while Alley Stubblefield posted three kills and Reed had two kills.
Beard totaled 10 kills and seven aces and Jerzey Jones had six kills and one for Woodville. The Panthers also got 11 assists from Anna Robertson, one kill and one assist from Tia Bryant, one kill and one ace from Morgan Gifford and one ace from Michaela Jones.
Woodville head coach Woody Beard said the Panthers must learn some lessons from their first loss.
“Going on the road to North Jackson is always going to be tough competition,” said Woodville head coach Woody Beard. “North Jackson has a good squad. This loss will hopefully motivate us to improve and grow as a team. We served out nine times. That is like turnovers in football, you can’t beat quality opponents when you give them points.”
North Jackson 2, Section 0 — At Stevenson, host North Jackson swept the Lions in the teams’ first ever meeting.
The Chiefs won first set 25-11 before taking the second set 25-5 to win the match against Section (0-5), which is in its first season of varsity volleyball.
Woodville 2, Section 0 — At Stevenson, the Panthers swept Section 25-12, 25-7 in a best-of-three match at North Jackson Tuesday afternoon.
Jerzey Jones totaled seven kills and one ace and Lannah Grace Beard had five kills and five aces for Woodville, which also got four kills, two aces and one assist from Tia Bryant, two kills and 14 assists from Anna Robertson and one ace each from Morgan Gifford and Michaela Jones.
Fairview 3, Scottsboro 1 — At Scottsboro, visiting Fairview edged the Wildcats in a Class 5A Area 14 match at Carter Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The teams split the first two sets, with Fairview winning the first set 25-22 and Scottsboro (3-6, 0-2) claiming the second set 25-20. But Fairview took the final two sets 25-15, 25-19 to secure the best-of-five victory.
Meredith Pendergrass finished with a team-high 12 kills for the Wildcats while Bree Sexton recorded 10 and Aubrey Ross netted nine.
Ider 3, Pisgah 0 — At Ider, the visiting Eagles dropped a Class 2A Area 16 match against Ider Tuesday night.
Pisgah (0-4, 0-2) dropped the best-of-five match 26-24, 25-18, 25-10.
Abigail Bain recorded six kills and 14 digs for the Eagles while Briley Caperton had four kills and 25 digs.
THURSDAY
NSM 2, Asbury 0 — At Scant City, North Sand Mountain swept Asbury during a tri-match at Brindlee Mountain High School.
NSM (3-4) won the match 25-15, 25-9.
Kali Kirkpatrick totaled six kills, eight aces and two blocks, Ally Gamble closed with three kills, 11 assists and five aces and Kam Patterson added four kills, 11 assists and two aces for NSM, which also got seven kills and four aces from Abby Shaffer, five kills and three digs from Gabi Luna, five kills from Caybree Dobbins and six digs from Raygan Weldon.
Guntersville 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats fell to No. 5-ranked Guntersville in a Class 5A Area 14 best-of-five set match at Carter Gymnasium.
Guntersville (19-4, 1-1) swept the match 25-21, 25-17, 25-16.
Bree Sexton and Caroline Sanders totaled 10 and seven kills respectively for Scottsboro (3-7, 0-3).
Fyffe 3, Pisgah 1 — At Fyffe, the teams split the first two sets of their Class 2A Area 16 best-of-five match before the host Red Devils claimed the final two to complete an area sweep of the Eagles this season.
After dropping the first set 25-19, Pisgah (0-5, 0-3) won the second set 25-20 before Fyffe won the final two sets 25-14, 25-16.
Patalas totaled 22 digs, three kills and one block and Briley Caperton added 19 digs, four kills and one block for the Eagles, who also got 13 digs, two kills and four blocks from Caelyn Pearson and eight digs and five kills from Abigail Bain.
New Hope 3, North Jackson 0 — At New Hope, North Jackson fell to No. 10-ranked New Hope (9-8, 1-0) in the teams’ Class 4A Area 16 opener.
North Jackson (5-3, 0-1) dropped the best-of-five set match 25-6, 25-12, 25-6.
Brindlee Mountain 2, NSM 0 — At Scant City, the NSM was swept by host Brindlee Mountain in a best-of-three set match.
The Bison dropped the match 25-22, 25-15.
Kali Kirkpatrick posted two kills, Raygan Weldon had two digs and Ally Gamble had one kill and one ace for NSM, which got one kill each from Caybree Dobbins, Gabi Luna and Kam Patterson and one block from Abby Shaffer.
