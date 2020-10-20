The Scottsboro varsity boys swim team defended its home turf in dominant fashion.
Scottsboro had nearly twice as many points as runner-up Whitesburg Christian on the way to winning the Scottsboro Invitational's varsity boys division championship Thursday night at the Rec*Com in Scottsboro.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 136, with Whitesburg Christian a distant second with 72 points. Guntersville (64 points) finished third while Westminster Christian (56) was fourth, Florence (53) and St. John Paul II (53) tied for fifth and Cherokee County (8) seventh.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro placed fourth with 60 points in the varsity girls division while Section was seventh with 16 points.
Westminster Christian (111) took the top spot while Whitesburg Christian (94) was second and Guntersville (79) third. Following fourth-place Scottsboro was St. John Paul II (34) in fifth place, Florence (25) sixth, Section seventh and Cedar Bluff (13) eighth.
Here are the individual finishes for Scottsboro and Section swimmers during the meet:
Scottsboro finishes
Girls
200-yard Medley Relay
4. Ashton Baker, Shelton Linville, Paige Giles, Noelle Lee (2:15.67)
200-yard Freestyle
5. Shelton Linville (2:32.54)
200-yard Individual Medley
4. Amelia Armour (2:56.05)
50-yard Freestyle
13. Jessica Vincent (31.19)
14. Alice Merck (31.69)
15. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (32.02)
16. Audrey Frye (32.83)
18. Ashton Baker (33.36)
100-yard Butterfly
3. Paige Giles (1:04.32)
5. Noelle Lee (1:19.92)
100-yard Freestyle
8. Jessica Vincent (1:11.17)
9. Amelia Armour (1:11.65)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Shelton Linville, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (1:59.67)
100-yard Backstroke
5. Paige Giles (1:07.12)
7. Noelle Lee (1:14.94)
13. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:25.25)
14. Ashton Baker (1:27.26)
15. Audrey Frye (1:32.47)
16. Alice Merck (1:35.69)
100-yard Breaststroke
7. Shelton Linville (1:32.04)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Ashton Baker, Alice Merck, Jessica Vincent (4:53.31)
Boys
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Arlen Parr, Levi Webb, Luke Armour, John David Sanders (1:45.98)
7. Ben Bradford, Craft Sanders, Jake Benson, Preston Worley (2:08.92)
200-yard Freestyle
2. Jake Benson (2:16.31)
3. Brayden Orgill (2:32.80)
4. Bryce Orgill (2:45.57)
200-yard Individual Medley
3. Luke Armour (2:23.44)
4. Will Porch (2:42.01)
50-yard Freestyle
1. John David Sanders (22.71)
5. Ben Bradford (25.84)
6. Arlen Parr (26.29)
7. Minh Le (26.42)
16. Craft Sanders (29.66)
19. Preston Worley (30.44)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Levi Webb (57.02)
5. Luke Armour (1:01.64)
100-yard Freestyle
1. John David Sanders (50.81)
5. Minh Le (1:01.40)
13. Preston Worley (1:10.25)
16. Bryce Orgill (1:15.40)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Ben Bradford, Minh Le, Will Porch, Jake Benson (1:44.82)
6. Craft Sanders, Bradyn Orgill, Bryce Orgill, Preston Worley (2:06.03)
100-yard Backstroke
2. Ben Bradford (1:09.65)
5. Will Porch (1:16.02)
6. Craft Sanders (1:17.18)
7. Brayden Orgill (1:21.06)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Levi Webb (1:01.18)
4. Arlen Parr (1:11.26)
6. Jake Benson (1:13.62)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
1. John David Sanders, Luke Armour, Arlen Parr, Levi Webb (3:38.24)
Section finishes
Girls
100-yard Butterfly
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (59.08)
100-yard Backstroke
2. Maggie Ella Robbins (59.73)
Boys
50-yard Freestyle
15. Brayden Bell (29.18)
100-yard Freestyle
11. Brayden Bell (1:06.86)
