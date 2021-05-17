The North Sand Mountain softball team would have preferred a longer stay in the North Regional, but the accomplishment of getting there for the first time won’t be overshadowed by the team’s mark in the event.
NSM closed out its first regional appearance with a 1-2 record, losing to Lexington 10-0 in a second-round elimination bracket game on Friday in the Class 2A North Regional at the Florence Sportsplex’s Coffee O’Neal Park.
NSM (11-16) managed just four hits, getting a double from Chloey Davenport and singles from Shelby Preston, Chloe Johnson and Kinsey Barton.
The Bison lost to No. 6-ranked Hatton 15-0 in the opening round Thursday before rebounding to defeat Colbert County 6-4 in a elimination bracket game to record the program’s first regional victory.
“Reaching the regional tournament has been a goal for NSM for the last several years. Making it proved to our girls that they are improving and that they have put themselves on the right track towards being a team to beat,” said NSM head coach Brooke Crawford. “Getting our first regional win shows them that we can compete with a higher level of competition and better prepares us for future games and tournaments. Reaching the regional tournament will hopefully continue to increase interest in our program as well as in our growing rec program. We are excited to see what the future of NSM softball has to offer.”
NSM 6, Colbert County 4 — The Bison rallied to claim the program’s first regional win during an elimination game on Thursday.
NSM fell behind 1-0 to Colbert County in the bottom of the third inning before scoring two runs in the top of the fourth when Nady Poore reached on an error and Chloe Johnson was hit by a pitch before scoring on Kinsey Barton’s two-run double.
The Bison built a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning when Cloey Davenport singled and scored on Poore’s RBI single and Caybree Dobbins hit a two-run home run.
Colbert County scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull within 6-4. The Indians got the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Dobbins coaxed a game-ending pop out to end it for the Bison, who were set to face Lexington in another elimination bracket game on Friday.
Dobbins pitched a complete game to get the win in the circle for NSM, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while recording seven strikeouts.
Barton and Poore both finished 2-for-4 for the Bison while Davenport, Dobbins, Johnson and Ellie Johnson had one hit each and Shelby Preston drew a walk.
Hatton 15, NSM 0 — The Bison dropped their regional debut to Hatton, which scored six runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to earn the mercy-rule shortened victory on Thursday.
Poore and Ellie Johnson both singled for NSM while Preston drew a walk.
