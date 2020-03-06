Former Section basketball standout has earned all-conference accolades for his performance for Berry College.
Caleb Haynes, a senior forward, was selected to the All-Southern Athletic Association first-team all-conference team.
Haynes was Berry’s leading scorer and rebounder while helping the Vikings go 19-9, their most wins since becoming an NCAA Division III program.
Haynes led the SSA and ranked top-10 nationally in shooting percentage at 64.5%. He also ranked top-10 in the SAA in scoring (14.2 points per game), rebounding (6.4) and blocks (0.9).
Haynes averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game and scored a season-high 27 against Birmingham-Southern. This is his second-straight All-SAA selection.
Haynes totaled 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four assists, four rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal during Berry’s 72-69 loss to Centre in the SAA Tournament championship game.
Former Scottsboro track and field standouts earn medals in conference championships — A pair of former Scottsboro track and field athletes posted medal-winning performances during their teams’ recent conference championships.
Evans Wright, a junior at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, earned a silver medal in the weight throw during last weekend’s South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. Wright took second with a mark of 16.49 meters while helping Queens win the conference championship for a third straight season. Wright also finished 10th in the shot put (13.05 meters).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro alum and UAH athlete John Dalton took silver in high jump (2.01 meters) during the Gulf South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. That finish, coupled with an eight-place finish in the triple jump (12.77 meters), helped the Chargers finish second in the team standings.
Pisgah alum Vaught named GSC Softball Freshman of the Week — Former Pisgah four-time all-state softball player and current UAH outfielder Kaylee Vaught was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week for play during the Feb. 24-March 1.
Vaught batted .444 and homered in each game of a three-game series against West Alabama, finishing the series with five RBIs.
Vaught has started 15 of UAH’s 17 games and is batting .412 (21-for-51) with five home runs, five doubles, one triple six walks, 13 runs scored and 16 RBIs.
Former Scottsboro football coach retires in Alabama — Swane Morris, who was Scottsboro’s head football coach for three seasons from 2010-12 and spent two tenures covering 16 seasons as the head coach Gaston High School, has retired from coaching in Alabama and intends to take an assistant coaching job in Georgia, the Gadsden Times reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.