The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team erased a slow start with a strong finish in its 2022-23 home opener.
The Wildcats overcame an early deficit and took command in the second half on the way to a 71-28 victory over rival North Jackson Monday night a Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro trailed 15-9 after one quarter but rallied in front 26-17 at halftime before turning up the heat defensively and pulling away.
“We came out kind of flat. We zone pressed and (North Jackson) hit three 3s on the back end, and we just kind of went full-court man pressure to make sure we didn’t give up anything easy,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers. “I think as the game went on it wore on them, became more and more effective, especially the third quarter.”
A pair of Avery Wynne 3-pointers, one from Sarah Kate Garner and two baskets inside from Calena Coffey helped North Jackson build a six-point lead after one quarter.
But Scottsboro outscored the Chiefs 17-2 in the second quarter, getting eight second-quarter points from reserve Madison Rains to move in front. Rains’ putback midway through the second quarter put the Wildcats in front to stay.
“Madison Rains came in off the bench and gave us a spark,” Childers said, “kind of got us going.”
Scottsboro (4-2) pushed its lead into double digits early in the third quarter on Adair Holland’s 3-pointer, and the lead grew to 21 on Caroline Dawson’s trey with 3:15 left in the quarter. Rains scored off an assist from Jadaya Edmondson to push the Scottsboro lead to 30 before the Wildcats carried a 57-22 advantage into the final quarter.
Rains finished with a game-high 16 points for Scottsboro while Bree Sexton netted 15 and Alyssa Paschal pitched in 11. Morgan Perkins netted nine points and Holland added eight for the Wildcats while Dawson had five, Edmondson had four and Keira Culver had three.
Coffey scored 11 points to lead North Jackson (1-6) while Wynne pitched in nine and Garner added eight.
“Good first half for the girls,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown, "but the second half, (Scottsboro’s) pressure got a lot better and we didn’t handle it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.