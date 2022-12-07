Jadaya Edmondson

Jadaya Edmondson scores on a reverse layup during Scottsboro's 71-28 win over rival North Jackson Monday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team erased a slow start with a strong finish in its 2022-23 home opener.

The Wildcats overcame an early deficit and took command in the second half on the way to a 71-28 victory over rival North Jackson Monday night a Hambrick Hall.

