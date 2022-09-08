sparks

Jed Sparks and Section play their first region home game Friday when they host Sand Rock.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Section Lions’ 2022 high school season is off to tough start, both on the scoreboard and on the injury front.

For the second straight week, Section lost a key contributor to an injury that will require six weeks of healing time at the minimum when Cameron Summerford went down against Collinsville. That followed losing Dylan Pope, another two-way starter, to injury the week before at Valley Head. 

