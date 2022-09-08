The Section Lions’ 2022 high school season is off to tough start, both on the scoreboard and on the injury front.
For the second straight week, Section lost a key contributor to an injury that will require six weeks of healing time at the minimum when Cameron Summerford went down against Collinsville. That followed losing Dylan Pope, another two-way starter, to injury the week before at Valley Head.
“It’s the same old story with injuries like last year, but we can’t focus on that. We’ve got to get these younger guys ready to play and keep moving forward,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “We’re still in (the playoff race) in the region.”
Section (0-3, 0-1) returns home this week for a pivotal Class 2A Region 7 clash with Sand Rock (1-2, 0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at Section Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday due to the threat of rain and storms on Friday.
It’s the 22nd meeting between the teams in a series that Sand Rock leads 16-3-2. The teams split their last two meetings, with Section winning the teams’ 2018 matchup and Sand Rock taking their 2019 contest.
Both teams are looking to rebound from tough region openers in Week 2.
Section dropped a 34-14 decision at Collinsville. Meanwhile, Sand Rock took it on the chin against No. 7-ranked Pisgah, which bolted to a 34-point halftime lead while handing Sand Rock a 41-14 defeat.
Hammon said Sand Rock runs a similar offense as Collinsville. The Wildcats are quarterbacked by sophomore Carson Chesnut, who took over after returning starting quarterback Ace Ashley was lost for the season with an injury.
“They’re pretty big up front, got some good size,” Hammon said. “We’ve got to be fundamentally sound and have some better luck. Collinsville completed about every 50-50 (pass) on us. We’ve got to get off the field on third downs. Their offenses are real similar, so hopefully that’ll help prepare us (for Sand Rock). It should be a good ball game.”
Hammon’s message to his Lions is that their goals are still in front of them despite a difficult start.
“We were 30 seconds from beating two ranked teams (Decatur Heritage and Valley Head) and last week against Collinsville just wasn’t our night,” Hammon said. “We can’t focus on the negative stuff. The opportunity (to make the playoffs) is still there.”
