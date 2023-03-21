The Scottsboro track and field teams posted Top-6 team finishes during the Cullman Classic on Saturday.
Scottsboro (72.5 points) finished second in the varsity girls division behind Class 7A Auburn (184). Meanwhile, Scottsboro (53) finished sixth in the varsity boys division behind Auburn (110), James Clemens (80), Cold Springs (60), Cullman (59.5) and Parker (56).
In individual events, Scottsboro had four winners and 15 top-10 finishes, including eight top-five finishes, in the girls competition while the SHS boys had one winner and 10 top-10s, including seven top-five 5s.
Caroline Sanders won two events for the Scottsboro girls, taking the top spot in both the long jump (17 feet, 0.25 inches) and the triple jump (35-4.5). Also for the SHS girls, 4x400-meter relay
Smith Bradford, Mia Martin, Alice Merck and Lela Moser teamed up to win the girls 4x800-mete relay (4:20.29) for Scottsboro while Martin, Bradford, Emma Bradford and Ally Campbell won the 4x800-meter relay (10:04.90).
In the varsity boys division, Evan Hill won the 3200-meter run (9:17.49).
57. Lilyan Hardman (14.89)
16. Ella Clair Hodges (29.28)
56. Allison Johnson (32.47)
75. Chloe Lamonica (34.76)
18. Paige Giles (1:08.38)
22. Banks Bradford (1:09.61)
26. Allison Johnson (1:11.62)
62. Chloe Lamonica (1:20.49)
12. Smith Bradford (2:38.34)
22. Cambree Bradford (2:44.33)
30. Shelton Linville (2:48.49)
59. Cadence Laughlin (3:06.17)
6. Isabelle Nelson (18.74)
8. Isabelle Nelson (54.05)
17. Banks Bradford (55.85)
21. Rebekah Jones (57.13)
1. Scottsboro’s Smith Bradford, Mia Martin, Alice Merck, Lela Moser (4:20.29)
1. Scottsboro’s Emma Bradford, Ally Campbell, Mia Martin, Smith Bradford (10:04.90)
3. Caroline Sanders (5-0)
19. Isabelle Nelson (J4-2)
22. Lilyan Hardman (J4-2)
1. Caroline Sanders (17-0.25)
12. Ella Claire Hodges (14-2)
1. Caroline Sanders (35-4.5)
7. Ella Claire Hodges (30-4.25)
34. Xavier McCamey (12.01)
40. JoJo Mashburn (12.11)
28. Xavier McCamey (25.21)
32. JoJo Mashburn (25.52)
15. Cameron Estes (2:11.77)
16. Hamilton Richardson (2:12.04)
53. River Green (2:25.55)
2. Stephen Jones (4:30.34)
12. Hamilton Richardson (4:45.08)
60. River Green (5:26.68)
2. Stephen Jones (9:49.11)
13. Antonio Brocks (19.95)
12. Antonio Brocks (48.25)
17. Craft Sanders (49.98)
42. Tyler Shelton (16-9.75)
43. Tucker Gentle (83-11)
3. Austin Burger (43-1.5)
9. Taygan Harris (38-8.5)
71. Collin Rogers (25-11.5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.